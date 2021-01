Injury-hit India team rose from the ashes to hold on to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in one of the greatest Test victories against Australia. India scripted a story of grit, guts and glory at Brisbane Test as it scored 329 against Australia. India beat Australia by three wickets in the fourth Test in Brisbane, pulling off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988.

