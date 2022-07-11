News in Pics, July 11, 2022: Best photos from the world
News in Pics, July 11, 2022: Best photos from the world
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with his trophy after defeating Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the men's singles final tennis match. Credit: AFP Photo
Illuminated Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, festival, in Old Delhi, Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Al Ikhlas Mosque in Madura, East Java province, Indonesia. Credit: AFP Photo
ockey Chevrolet, lduring the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Credit: AFP Photo
Sheep are seen at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
India fans cheer on their team during the '3rd Vitality IT20' Twenty20 International cricket match between England and India at Trent Bridge. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 11, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 11, 2022
Aries | Outdoor activities or a fitness regimen looks inviting, so enrol in the nearest gym or yoga class! You are shying away from making a commitment, but your special one knows how you feel, so make a declaration. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Litigation matters must be handled diplomatically and tactfully. It would be a good idea to delegate work to those who are better equipped than you to deal with sensitive matters. | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your love relationship is getting all lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Be on your best behaviour. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra |You could get caught in bureaucratic red tape today, and find it difficult to get your work done. As your frustration levels mount, your temper is also rising. Try to stay calm and go with the flow. Things will fall into place soon. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Control your temper by getting immersed in your work. You may want to take another look at the investment you are about to make. Hard work will pay off if you refrain from expressing your opinion to superiors. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Try not to make any major change in your approach at work today, as you might face stiff opposition. Maintain a low profile and wait for things to resolve. Health needs care. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You have to be more vocal when you make suggestions at a family get-together. Your relatives do pay heed to your words. However don’t take sides, and try to be objective when offering advice. You will be able to work with fine detail today. | Lucky Colour: Claret-red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. You could have a tendency to spend too much on your home or entertainment. .An old loan is returned to you. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You are usually level-headed and practical, but someone has come into your life and swept you off your feet. Do come back into the real world. Work is getting pushed aside, but your well-meaning friends are pitching in. | Lucky Colour: Sea Green | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, July 10, 2022: Best photos from the world
View of an inflatable doll depicting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a pro-arms demo called by his son, lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, in Brasilia. Credit: AFP Photo
Virat Kohli takes a catch to dismiss England's Richard Gleeson during the '2nd Vitality IT20' Twenty20 International cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Credit: AFP Photo
Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr competes during the sprint qualifying at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria. Credit: AFP Photo
Participants sing and play traditional music in the street during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. Credit: AFP Photo
A worker cleans the beach at sunrise in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. Credit: AFP Photo
Protestors demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gather inside the compound of Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
An A T-72 tank from the 14th Ukrainian mechanised brigade is pictured on the frontline, in the countryside near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 10, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 10, 2022
Aries | You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life .Mars heals a long broken friendship | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You may have to make some changes Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Close partnerships and emotional relationships at home will be taking up a good deal of your time, Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use | Lucky Colour: Sea-Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change, as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Amarnath cloudburst: Search & rescue operations in full swing
UPDATED : Jul 09 2022, 19:16 IST
After a cloudburst incident was reported near the holy cave area of Amarnath which reportedly claimed sixteen lives and the toll is expected to go up. Over 15,000 are feared stranded and the Army has paced up its search and rescue operations.
Amarnath cloudburst: Search & rescue operations in full swing
In a major peacetime rescue operation, the Indian Army has deployed men and machinery including latest equipment to rescue the Amarnath pilgrims who were injured in the flash flood triggered by heavy rain. Credit: Reuters Photo
The rescue team rushed to the site as soon as they got the information about casualties in the cloudburst, an Army official said. Credit: Twitter/ChinarcorpsIA
Reportedly, nine surveillance detachments with handheld thermal imagers, night vision devices and other gadgets were deployed for the search operations. Credit: BSF
Giving details of the evacuations, the official said the search, rescue and medical effort continued at daybreak. Credit: Reuters Photo
Pilgrims return to their base camp a day after the cloudburst, at Baltal in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo
Army personnel carry out rescue work a day after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, near the Amarnath cave shrine, Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: Indian Army
Army personnel carry out rescue work a day after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, near the Amarnath cave shrine in J&K. Credit: Indian Army
Lt Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha visits SKIMS hospital to enquire about health of pilgrims who were injured in yesterday's cloudburst at Amarnath. Credit: Twitter/OfficeOfLGJandK
Army personnel offer food to pilgrims a day after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, near the Amarnath cave shrine in J&K. Credit: Indian Army