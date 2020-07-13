While the pandemic has made the use of masks, as essential, if not more, as one's attire, debates on which mask is more effective are rife. The question most people have is: Which masks are most effective against Covid-19?

A study by the Florida Atlantic University experimented the effectiveness of different types of masks available with flow visualization in a laboratory setting using a laser light sheet on a mannequin that coughed or sneezed releasing a synthetic fog made of distilled water and glycerin.

Results from this experiment showed that loosely folded facemasks and bandana-style coverings stop aerosolized respiratory droplets to some degree. However, well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric and cone-style masks proved to be the most effective in reducing droplet dispersal.

"These masks were able to curtail the speed and range of the respiratory jets significantly, albeit with some leakage through the mask material and from small gaps along the edges," the study said.

These observations, in combination with other recent studies, suggest that current social-distancing guidelines may need to be updated to account for aerosol-based transmission of pathogens.