News in Pics, June 10: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jun 10 2023, 09:03 ISTWorld news | India News | Sunny Deol | lil wayne |
- 1 /5
The Scarlet Opera performs during LA Pride in the Park concert at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Lil Wayne poses for a photo before game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Devotees cross a fire performing a ritual during celebrations of the festival of 'Suggi Habba', in Chikmagalur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
Ships take part in the trilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise between India, France and UAE. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Sunny Deol during the screening of re-released 'Gadar' movie at Raj Mandir Cinema, in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - June 10, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 10 2023, 00:40 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - June 10, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky colour: Mustard. Lucky number: 2.
- 3 /13
Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky colour: Magenta. Lucky number: 5.
- 4 /13
You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Lucky colour: Yellow. Lucky number: 3.
- 5 /13
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 7.
- 6 /13
There are new directions for you and you will be recognized for your abilities and talents . Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky colour: Orange. Lucky number: 8.
- 7 /13
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky colour: Indigo. Lucky number: 6.
- 8 /13
Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk and activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble. Lucky colour: Amber. Lucky number: 5.
- 9 /13
Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. Lucky colour: Mauve. Lucky number: 1.
- 10 /13
Put feelings aside , and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Lucky colour: Olive-green. Lucky number: 9.
- 11 /13
You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Your vim and vigour help you to finish a work project on time or to launch a new one. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided. Lucky colour: Ash. Lucky number: 7.
- 12 /13
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky colour: Mustard. Lucky number: 8.
- 13 /13
Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. Career front seems settled. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky colour: Caramel. Lucky number: 3.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
J P Nadda performs 'bhoomi poojan' for Delhi BJP's new office
UPDATED : Jun 09 2023, 14:56 IST
India News | BJP | Bharatiya Janata Party | JP Nadda |
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda performed 'bhoomi poojan' and laid the foundation stone of the party's new Delhi office.
- 1 /7
J P Nadda performs 'bhoomi poojan' for Delhi BJP's new office building. Credit: IANS Photo
- 2 /7
BJP president JP Nadda laid the foundation stone of the new office building of the party's Delhi unit at DDU Marg on June 9. Credit: IANS Photo
- 3 /7
Party leaders, including Nadda, organisation general secretary BL Santhosh and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, performed an elaborate 'bhoomi poojan' prior to laying the foundation stone of the building. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
BJP President JP Nadda during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Delhi BJP office, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
The four-storey building inspired by South Indian temple architecture is expected to be completed in next 18 months, BJP leaders said. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
Situated on a 825 square metre plot, the new building will have a built up area of 30,000 square feet. Besides offices for Delhi BJP functionaries, the office will have facilities like parking, canteen and an auditorium having a sitting capacity of 300 people. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
BJP National President JP Nadda with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Delhi BJP office, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years; thousands queue up for asthma cure
UPDATED : Jun 09 2023, 14:49 IST
News | India News | Hyderabad | asthma |
Thousands of people from various parts of the country gathered at the Nampally Exhibition ground in Hyderabad to get the famous 'fish prasadam', which is believed to cure asthma. The annual event returned after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are some pictures from the 'fish prasadam' distribution event.
- 1 /7
Hyderabad's 'fish prasadam' back after three years; thousands queue up for asthma cure
- 2 /7
After a three-year hiatus, 'fish prasadam' distribution or 'fish medicine camp' returned to its pre-pandemic glory on June 9. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
The event is organised by the Bathini Goud family claiming that the prasadam can cure asthma. A herbal paste, which contains a live Murrel fish, is given to thousands of people who believe it has medicinal properties and can cure respiratory ailments like asthma and bronchitis. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
The Bathini Goud family claims that the fish travels down the throat and clears it, providing relief to the patients. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Thousands of patients from all age groups across the country throng to Hyderabad to take the fish medicine. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
The annual event that takes place in Hyderabad on Mrigasira Karthi Day in June, witnesses scores of people in attendance from all parts of the country. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
An Army jawan receives traditional fish 'prasadam' from a member of the Bathini family to get relief from respiratory problems at the Nampally Exhibition ground in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, June 9, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jun 09 2023, 09:45 ISTWorld news | Seoul | Tokyo | Japan | United States | Manhattan | New York | Sydney | Australia |
- 1 /5
Women wearing summer kimonos use portable fans and an umbrella as they walk on the street. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Haze and smoke shrouds Manhattan skyline from Canadian wildfires in New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Office workers and shoppers walk through Sydney's central business district in Australia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
An aerial view shows apartment complexes in Seoul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /5
Climate activists protest while smoke and haze caused by wildfires in Canada pass through New York. Credit: Reuters Photo