News in Pics, October 23: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 23 2020, 07:40 IST
Soldiers stand in formation at Tiananmen Square before an event marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteer Army's participation in the Korean War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden take the stage for the final presidential debate at Belmont University. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman gestures during a women protest against corruption and the lack of measures with a gender perspective in Panama City. Credit: AFP Photo
Artists perform Ramlila, a dramatic re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, at Laxman Qila in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI Photo
A Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution worker rides a cart loaded with gas canisters during a heavy rainfall in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
Mohamed Fathi, coach of Al-Mosul FC, speaks with his team players at the ravaged al-Idara al-Mahalia stadium, which was once used by Islamic State group fighters as a weapons depot, near the northern Iraqi city of Mosul. Credit: AFP Photo
Musicians from Kerala play tradional drums during 'Durga Puja' procession during the Navratri festival, Kanaka Durga temple, in Vijayawada. Credit: PTI Photo
Misak indigenous people play music and dance during a protest against the government, the violence they suffer in their territories and murders of social leaders at the El Dorado airport in Bogota. Credit: AFP Photo
Riot police stand guard during a protest of members of labor unions, teachers and university students against the economic measures of the government of Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno in downtown Quito. Credit: AFP Photo
People protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, Poland. Credit: Reuters Photo
IPL 2020: Best moments from Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
UPDATED : Oct 23 2020, 07:26 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 40 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 22nd October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Vijay Shankar of Sunrisers Hyderabad drops a catch during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals bats during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad takes a catch during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad is bowled by Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals bowling during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Vijay Shankar of Sunrisers Hyderabad makes it home during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: The trivia
UPDATED : Oct 22 2020, 15:26 IST
The Bihar Assembly elections 2020 is just around the corner. It promises to be a gruelling battle with voting to take place in three phases and results to be declared on November 10. Ahead of the elections, let us take a look at some of the trivia regarding Bihar elections and politics.
Bihar Legislative Assembly began its journey on July 22, 1937, with 152 members, 10 years before the Independence. Photo credit: iStock
In 1937, Mohammad Yunus took oath as the first Chief Minister (then Prime Minister or Premier) of the then Bihar province, but his government lasted only for about 120 days. Photo credit: iStock
The first instance of booth capturing in India was recorded in the 1957 General Elections in Rachiyahi, in Begusarai district's Matihani assembly seat. Photo credit: PTI
The founder of Lok Janshakti Party, the late Ram Vilas Paswan in the 1977 general elections contested on Janata Party ticket from the Hajipur constituency and won by a record of 4.24 lakh votes, then the maximum margin by any politician in the world, and it was included in the Guinness Book of World Records.
About a third of the candidates contesting in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections have criminal records, with mainstream parties contributing significantly to these numbers.
The Grand Alliance has declared Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav to be their chief ministerial candidate, thereby making him the youngest chief ministerial candidate in Indian politics. Photo credit: PTI
The Bihar Legislative Assembly began its journey in 1937 with 152 members and it was later raised to 331 but was reduced to 318 during the second General Elections, and in 1977, the total number of elected members was further raised from 318 to 324 which was later reduced to 243 with the creation of Jharkhand in 2000. Photo credit: PTI
The Covid-19 positive patients will be allowed to vote on the last hour of polls at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities, and the patients will also have the option of the postal facility. Photo credit: iStock
Bihar Minister of Energy Bijendra Prasad Yadav has been winning as an MLA from Supaul constituency since 1990. If he wins this time, then it will be his eighth consecutive victory. Photo credit: YouTube
Congress’ Sadanand Singh holds the record of most wins as an MLA, winning from the Kahalgaon Vidhan Sabha constituency since 1969 and has only tasted defeat in 1990 and 1995 Assembly Elections. Credit: PTI
IPL 2020: Best moments from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
UPDATED : Oct 22 2020, 13:42 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Wednesday. Here are some of the best moments from the match:
Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 39 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 21st October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Washington Sundar of Royal Challengers Bangalore appeals unsuccessfully during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore run outs, Kuldeep Yadav of Kolkata Knight Riders, during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Lockie Ferguson of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Aaron Finch of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Gurkeerat Singh of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrates the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal of the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the match. Credit: iplt20.com/BCCI
News in Pics, October 22: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 22 2020, 08:10 IST
Indigenous groups from across Colombia arrived on Sunday in Bogota to demand a face-to-face meeting with the president on the rise in violence from guerrillas and other groups financed by drug trafficking. Credit: AFP Photo
Afghan men wait to collect tokens needed to apply for the Pakistan visa, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
President Donald Trump makes arrives to a crowd of several thousand rally goers at Gastonia Municipal Airport. Credit: AFP Photo
Devotees offer prayers after lighting oil lamps at Goddess Sheetla Mata Temple during the ongoing Navratri festival, in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
Visitors look at the pandal and Devi Durga through the closed gates, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the cemetery of the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in Hoechang County, South Phyongan Province. Credit: Reuters Photo
Former US President Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Credit: Reuters Photo
An artist wearing a PPE kit helps other artists get read for Ramlila, a dramatic re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Nurses protest outside the City Hall to demand salary increases and and improvements in working conditions, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters Photo