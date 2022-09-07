News in Pics, Sept 7, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Sep 07 2022, 08:23 IST
Somali displaced girl Sadia Ali, 8, drinks water from a tap at the Kaxareey camp for the internally displaced people in Dollow, Gedo region of Somalia May 24, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
A picture shows the grave of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow on September 6, 2022. - Mikhail Gorbachev, who changed the course of history by triggering the demise of the Soviet Union and was one of the great figures of the 20th century, died in Moscow on August 30, 2022 aged 91. Credit: AFP Photo
Carlos Alcaraz from Spain reacts during his fourth round 2022 US Open Tennis tournament men’s singles match against Marin Cilic from Croatia at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 5, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Firefighters search in the rubble after an apartment was hit by a missile strike in Kharkiv, on September 6, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Waves crash along a sea wall in Busan on September 6, 2022, as Typhoon Hinnamnor hit South Korea's southern provinces. Credit: AFP Photo
Vehicles move through waterlogged roads after heavy monsoon rains in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 06, 2022. Credit: IANS Photo
Today's horoscope for all sun signs - September 7, 2022
UPDATED : Sep 07 2022, 00:28 IST
Today's horoscope for all sun signs - September 7, 2022
Aries | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes | Colour: Lavender | Number: 5
Taurus | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Colour: Honey | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise | Colour: Jade | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies | Colour: Indigo | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Colour: Orange | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. Colour: White | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts | Colour: Magenta | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network | Colour: Peach | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through | Colour: Purple | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Colour: Amber Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes | Colour: Mustard | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one | Colour: Saffron | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Five new managers to watch out for in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League
UPDATED : Sep 06 2022, 19:47 IST
The 2022-23 season of the UEFA Champions League will get under way on September 6, bringing together the best players, managers, and teams in European football. With the competition set to begin, here are five new managers to look out for.
Five new managers to watch out for in the 2022/23 Champions League
The 2022-23 season of the UEFA Champions League will get under way on September 6, bringing together the best players, managers, and teams in European football. With the competition set to begin, here are five new managers to look out for.
Ange Postecoglou: Appointed by Celtic in June 2021, Ange Postecoglou led the club to a Scottish Premiership trophy by May 2022, and was also instrumental in helping the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2017. The first Australian to manage a European club and win a trophy with them, Postecoglou and his team could be a thorn in the side for Europe’s elite. Credit: Reuters Photo
Igor Tudor: After a season in charge of Italian side Hellas Verona, Croatian manager Igor Tudor was appointed as the manager of Olympique Marseille this summer. Having made some shrewd signings over the summer, including the likes of Eric Bailly, Alexis Sanchez, Pau Lopez, and Matteo Guendozi, Tudor will be looking to make his debut Champions League campaign a memorable one. Credit: Reuters Photo
Alfred Schreuder: With massive shoes to fill after the departure of Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, new Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder will be hoping to replicate his domestic success with Club Brugge at a continental stage. Having been an assistant manager to Ronald Koeman and ten Hag earlier, Schreuder has considerable experience, as well as a good side at his disposal, and will be looking to match his predecessor’s Champions League exploits. Credit: AFP Photo
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: A renowned Dutch player-turned-manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst is set to make his Champions League managerial debut this season with Rangers. Having inherited a title-winning Rangers side from predecessor Steven Gerrard, van Bronckhorst led Rangers to a UEFA Europa League final last season, and helped the club qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010. Needless to say, expectations are high. Credit: AFP Photo
Xavi: Appointed as the manager Barcelona in 2021, Xavi needs no introduction. Having had a stellar career as a player with the Blaugrana, the midfield maestro was appointed to help the struggling club reach the heights of its former glory. Having managed an impressive second placed finish in La Liga last season despite a poor start, Xavi has a point to prove in the Champions League, where Barcelona has traditionally enjoyed success. Credit: AFP Photo
From iPhone 14 to Watch Series 8: Things to expect from Apple event
UPDATED : Sep 06 2022, 20:43 IST
News | World news | Apple Watch | Apple Inc |
From Apple iPhone 14, Watch Series 8 to AirPods Pro, here are the things that Apple might introduce at its annual event.
From iPhone 14 to Watch Series 8: Things to expect from Apple event
iPhone 14: The tech giant is expected to launch at least 4 new iPhone models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max (not Mini), iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Credit: Twitter/AIIThingsApple
Apple Watch Series 8: Buzz has it that Apple is also planning to unveil three new Apple Watch models are also expected, including the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and a new “Pro” Apple watch model. Credit: Reuters Photo
New Macs: If reports are to be believed, Apple is also expected to introduce two new Macs. Credit: AFP Photo
AirPods Pro 2: The AirPods Pro has not seen any update since its 2019 launch. However, this time a new version is expected to debut at the Apple event. Credit: Apple
10th-Generation iPad: Apple has reportedly developed a new low-cost iPad, which could have an updated design that brings it more in line with the iPad mini 6 and might be unveiled at the Apple event. Credit: Apple
iPad Pro: The 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are expected to see an update this year, and the main update will be a faster M2 chip. Credit: Apple
Apple Pencil: Rumours also suggest that there is a refresh to Apple Pencil, but there is not much information available. Credit: Apple
Other Possibilities: Apart from these, Apple is expected to introduce some software updates and other updates on its products like new USB-C, Air Tags and Glasses. Credit: AFP Photo
Typhoon Hinnamnor batters South Korea, leaves thousands without power
UPDATED : Sep 06 2022, 14:03 IST
News | South Korea | World news | Typhoon |
Typhoon Hinnamnor, one of the most powerful to bear down on South Korea in decades, hit the southern island of Jeju overnight before making landfall near the port city of Busan, which was battered by huge waves and heavy rain which damaged roads and shops. The typhoon has disrupted daily life and more than 60,000 households nationwide lost power.
Typhoon Hinnamnor batters South Korea, leaves thousands without power
Typhoon Hinnamnor departed South Korea on September 6 after making landfall in the country's south, leaving thousands of people displaced and causing huge destruction. Credit: Reuters Photo
It was reported that typhoon Hinnamnor left the Korean peninsula at about 7:10 am through waters off the southeastern city of Ulsan after landing on the coastal city of Geoje. Credit: AFP Photo
President Yoon Suk-yeol has urged officials to take precautions until the typhoon is completely gone, his spokesperson said. Credit: AFP Photo
Damages were reported in the southeastern city of Pohang. A resident was swept away and killed by strong currents while trying to evacuate, while the typhoon also left one injured and two others missing, the Ministry of Interior and Safety confirmed. Credit: AFP Photo
More than 60,000 households nationwide lost power because of the typhoon. Credit: AFP Photo
The number of casualties could rise as authorities continue rescue operations. Credit: Reuters Photo
About 2,900 people were evacuated, mostly in the southern regions, and more than 66,000 homes experienced power outages. Credit: AFP Photo
The typhoon has forced hundreds of flight cancellations, suspension of business operations and school closings. Credit: AFP Photo
A spokesperson for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said there were no incidents at its shipyard so far, and it halted production during the morning as planned. Credit: AFP Photo
South Korean rescue workers rescue a man from a flooded riverside park in Ulsan. Credit: AFP Photo