<p>Hyderabad: A person was burnt to death inside a car parked along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad’s Shameerpet area on Monday morning. Police suspect that the victim had been sleeping inside the parked vehicle with the air conditioner running when a technical malfunction caused the car to catch fire. </p> <p>By the time passersby noticed the blaze, flames had engulfed the entire vehicle, trapping the victim inside.</p> <p>The victim was identified as K Durg Prasad, a native of Hanamkonda. He was reportedly returning home after completing some business-related work in Hyderabad and is believed to have parked the car on the roadside to rest for a while. </p> .Andhra woman doctor dies by suicide in Hyderabad over US visa rejection.<p>Police suspect that he dozed off with the air conditioner running, leading to the tragic accident.</p>. <p>The Shameerpet Police, along with the Clues Team, have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and gather forensic evidence from the site.</p>