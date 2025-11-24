Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

At least 6 killed, over 50 injured after buses collide head-on in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

'I have ordered the District Collector to go to the government hospital and ensure proper high-quality treatment for the injured,' wrote the Chief Minister.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 12:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 07:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduBus accident

Follow us on :

Follow Us