Self-made billionaires now dominate India's top wealthiest list in comparison to the dynasts -- such as Ambani, Adani -- who have long maintained their stand as the country's wealthiest.

According to an analysis by Mint, in 2000, over 61 per cent of the net worth of India's billionaires was concentrated among three individuals, Mukesh Ambani, Radhakishan Damani, and Shiv Nadar. By 2020, the share had dropped to 20 per cent. India's self-made billionaires had steadily been occupying a significant share of the worth in the past two decades, though the rise in India is slower when compared globally, the analysis showed.

Here are some of the well-known Indian self-made billionaires followed by the richest dynasts, who are currently at a much higher position on the wealthiest list, according to Forbes.