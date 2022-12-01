Nine records by Lionel Messi that might never be broken
Football superstar Lionel Messi achieved another major milestone by surpassing his idol Diego Maradona's record of the most World Cup appearances for Argentina after being named in their starting XI against Poland at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. While fans are celebrating this feat, here we list nine records of Messi that might never be broken.
- 1 /10
Nine records by Lionel Messi that might never be broken
- 2 /10
Lionel Messi holds the record for the most Champions League hat-tricks. He has eight hat-tricks, closely followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with seven. Credit: AP Photo
- 3 /10
In the Spanish La Liga (2011-2012) season Messi scored 50 goals that fetched him Golden Boot that year. This feat is still with Messi and looks difficult to see any player breaking this record anytime soon. Credit: AP Photo
- 4 /10
Messi became the most capped player for Argentina after his appearance against Poland on November 30, 2022 in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /10
Apart from the record for most caps, Messi also holds the record for most goals for Argentina. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
Lionel Messi also holds the record of winning most Spanish La Liga wins by a foreign player. His team FC Barcelona has won 10 league titles while Lionel Messi was with them. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
One of the records Messi hold is scoring the most goals in the UEFA Champions League for a single club. While playing for FC Barcelona, he has scored 123 goals an humougous figure for any player to surpass it. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
Lionel Messi also holds the record of most goals in a calender year. He scored 91 goals in a calendar year for club and country. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
One of the most iconic and perhaps the toughest record to break is Lionel Messi's seven Ballon d’Or wins. He won all seven awards while playing for FC Barcelona and has two more than his nearest rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: AP Photo
- 10 /10
Messi is the first player to score in four different World Cup tournaments for Argentina. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - December 2, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 2, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Develop your sense of fair play. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 9.
- 3 /13
Taurus | Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others successfully. A person in authority may offer help. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 4.
- 4 /13
Gemini | Good time for public relations and sales. Focus your excitement and enthusiasm on a specific task. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Lucky Colour: Platinum. Lucky Number: 1
- 5 /13
Cancer | Financial issues may get sorted out today. Speculations to be avoided. Children cause worry. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You’re beginning to think you’ve got unrealistic goals, but that’s not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think. Lucky Colour: Bronze. Lucky Number: 3
- 6 /13
Leo | You need to voice your opinions today, without ruffling any feathers. Push for career growth. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 7
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 5.
- 8 /13
Libra | Say no to get-rich-quick schemes and 'promising opportunities'. A good friend may not deserve your trust. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 2.
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Children play a dramatic role in your life today. Romance highlighted. A day for fun and games. Opportunities to expand your circle of friends will result in possible new romantic encounters. You will gain a lot if you listen. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 4.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 6.
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 8.
- 12 /13
Aquarius | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual. Lucky Colour: Terracotta. Lucky Number: 2.
- 13 /13
Pisces | In matters of property and legal issues, analyze and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 7.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Gujarat Elections Phase 1: People queue to cast their vote
The people of Gujarat queued up to vote for the first phase of the assembly elections after intense campaigning by all the political parties. Polling began at 8 am in 89 out of the total 182 seats across 19 districts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region and southern parts of the state to decide the fate of 788 candidates. The voting is being held across 14,382 polling stations, of which 3,311 are in the urban and 11,071 in rural areas.
- 1 /12
People show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes in Rajkot. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /12
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani casts his vote in Rajkot. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /12
100-year-old Kamuben Lalabhai Patel shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at Umargam in Valsad. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /12
BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote in Rajkot. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /12
People wait in a queue to cast their votes at Bhalgamda village in Surendranagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /12
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja with his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja after casting his vote in Jamnagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /12
Former Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala after casting his vote in Rajkot. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /12
There are over 2.39 crore voters, including 1.24 crore men and 1.15 crore women, who are going to use their franchise at 25,430 polling booths. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /12
A policeman helps an elderly voter arrived to cast his vote in Rajkot. Credit: Twitter/@CollectorRjt
- 10 /12
Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats, out of which votes will be cast for 89 seats in the first phase of the polls. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /12
Out of 89, BJP had won 48 in 2017 election, while Congress bagged 38. Credit: Twitter/@CollectorRjt
- 12 /12
According to the state election commission, 788 candidates, 718 men and 70 women, are in the fray. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Punjab cops wield lathi at protesting farmers in Sangrur
Punjab Police resorted to lathi-charge on the protesting farmers and farm labourers who gathered outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's house in Sangrur to voice out their demands.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Punjab cops wield lathi on protesting farmers in Sangrur.
- 2 /9
Punjab Police attacked farmers and farm labourers protesting outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's house in Sangrur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /9
Mann is currently campaigning in Gujarat for the Assembly polls. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /9
Tens of thousands of farmers assembled outside the house of the CM demanding an increase in the minimum daily wage to Rs 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005, implementing five-marla plot schemes for Dalits and allotment of the third part of common panchayat land on lease to the community. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /9
The police tried to stop the protestors and resorted to the use of force which left some of them injured. The protestors included members of eight labour organisations Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /9
They were protesting under the flag of Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha, a joint front of eight labour unions. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /9
In the evening, as the protestors marched towards the Chief Minister's residence, the police charged at them with canes to disperse them. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /9
The incident created a political uproar with Oppositions attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /9
Farmers shouted slogans as they burnt effigies during their protest against the Central and state government demanding loan waivers, pensions, crop insurance, and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 1, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /5
An aerial view shows a landslide in BR-376 federal road after heavy rains in Guaratuba, in Parana state, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Indian and US Army personnel exchange greetings during a humanitarian and disaster relief exercise (HADR) amid the Indo-US joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas', in Tapovan, Uttarakhand. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
Farmers prepare to transport bags of rice following a poor harvest due to the effects of the worsening drought due to failed rain seasons, in Mwea. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
A person in a protective suit crosses a road in the rain, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /5
Afghan men drink tea at Nadir Khan hilltop overlooking Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo