PM Modi visits Sis Ganj Sahib, offers prayers on 400th Prakash Purab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi and offered prayers on the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur.
PM Modi offers prayers to Guru Teg Bahadur at Sis Ganj Gurudwara
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi. Credit: PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi. Credit: PTI
PM Modi offers prayers at Sis Ganj Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi. Credit: PIB
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers at Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi. Credit: PMO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving 'prasad'. Credit: PIB
Policemen stop BJP party workers' from celebrating poll victory in Assam; See Pics
Policemen stopped BJP activists from celebrating the anticipated victory of their party in Assam. Assam assembly elections show BJP in lead and CM Sarbananda Sonowal is most likely to retain his position.
(Image Credit: PTI)
Policemen stop BJP party workers' from celebrating poll victory in Assam; See Pics
Police personnel stop BJP activists from celebrating as trends show party's win during the counting day of Assam Assembly Poll 2021, in Dibrugarh.
Activists of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) allied with BJP celebrate after crossing the half way mark during counting day of Assam Assembly Election 2021, at AGP head office in Guwahati.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal talks with media after BJP party's winning trend during counting day of Assam Assembly Elections, at the office, in Guwahati.
BJP activists celebrate their party's winning trend during counting day of Assam Assembly Election 2021, in Guwahati.
BJP Tinkhong candidate Bimal Bora displays the victory sign as trends show party's win during the counting day of Assam Assembly Poll 2021, in Dibrugarh.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visits a temple on counting day of Assam Assembly Election 2021, in Majuli district.
West Bengal Election Results: Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate Mamata's big win
Trinamool Congress workers in Kolkata began celebrating the anticipated victory of their party in the West Bengal assembly polls. Though chief minister Mamata Banerjee is trailing behind BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, the ruling Trinamool Congress seems to have an advantage in the race in West Bengal.
West Bengal Election Results: Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate Mamata's big win
TMC activists celebrate their party's winning trend during the West Bengal State Assembly polls, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI
TMC supporter holds a placard outside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at Kalighat. Credit: PTI
TMC activists celebrate outside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence Kalighat. Credit: PTI
TMC supporter celebrate their party's winning trend in the West Bengal state assembly elections. Credit: PTI
All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) workers celebrate the party's lead during the ongoing counting process of the West Bengal legislative assembly election, in Siliguri. Credit: AFP
TMC party workers show victory sign as they celebrate party's lead. Credit: AFP
Trinamool Congress supporters celebrate their party's winning trend. Credit: PTI
MC activists celebrate the winning trend of the party in the State Assembly polls, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Amid Covid-19, exuberant DMK workers celebrate outside party headquarters
As the counting of votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is underway, trends show that DMK has an advantage in the race as it is well ahead of AIDMK. The party supporters were seen celebrating the trends violating Covid-19 norms.
(Image Credit: PTI)
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Amid Covid-19, exuberant DMK workers celebrate outside party HQ
DMK workers and supporters were seen celebrating in the large numbers outside Anna Arivalayam, the party's headquarters, in Chennai.
Party workers celebrate DMK's performance in the Tamil Nadu elections with firecrackers.
Party workers gathered outside the DMK's headquarters to celebrate the win.
Party workers celebrate the party's performance in the Tamil Nadu elections by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers.
Party workers celebrate as trends show DMK leading in Tamil Nadu.
DMK Party workers dance as they celebrate the party's performance in the Tamil Nadu elections.
Party workers celebrate the DMK's performance in the Tamil Nadu elections by bursting firecrackers.
Party workers celebrate the DMK's performance in the Tamil Nadu elections by bursting firecrackers.
Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party carry placards with the image of DMK leader M.K. Stalin as they celebrate the DMK results on the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, at the party headquarters in Chennai. Credit: AFP
DMK Party workers celebrate the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls results, in Chennai. Credit: PTI
DMK Party workers celebrate the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls results, in Chennai. Credit: PTI
Covid-19 Second Wave: Heart-wrenching pictures of patients battling for breath
The second wave of the coronavirus has devastated the medical system and has pushed the infrastructure close to a virtual collapse. As hospitals struggle to provide the proper facility, we take a look at some heart-wrenching pictures of Covid-19 patients battling for breath.
(Image Credit: PTI)
Covid-19 Second Wave: Heart-wrenching pictures of patients battling for breath
Patients get oxygen, provided by a Sikh organisation at Indirapuram Gurdwara, in Ghaziabad.
An elderly Covid-19 positive patient with an oxygen cylinder arrives to be admitted at COVID care centre of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), in Chennai.
Covid-19 patient uses an oxygen cylinder from an NGO Hemkunt Foundation, which is offering free oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients, at Sector 42, in Gurugram.
A Covid-19 patient with medical oxygen cylinder waits in an autorickshaw outside at RUHS College of Medical Sciences Hospital, amid shortage of oxygen and beds due to surge in coronavirus cases, in Jaipur.
Covid-19 patient uses an oxygen cylinder from an NGO Hemkunt Foundation, which is offering free oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients, at Sector 42, in Gurugram.
Covid-19 patient gets oxygen on the spot, provided by a Sikh organisation at a Gurdwara in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.