Raj Kaushal's Funeral: Mandira Bedi & others bid tearful adieu
Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who died early in the morning following a heart attack, was laid to rest in Mumbai on June 30, 2021. Family members, friends and well-wishers rushed to his residence to pay their last respects. Defying the traditions, his wife Mandira Bedi was seen performing the last rituals. His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar. Close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and Dino Morea were present.
(Image Credit: AFP)
Raj Kaushal's Funeral: Mandira Bedi & others bid tearful adieu
Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who died early morning on Wednesday following a heart attack, was laid to rest in Mumbai. The funeral procession saw the presence of who’s who from Bollywood. In this photo, Mandira Bedi is flanked by her friends during Raj Kaushal's funeral.
A well-wisher is seen consoling the grieving Mandira Bedi during Raj Kaushal’s funeral in Mumbai.
Actress Mandira Bedi returns after cremating her husband Raj Kaushal in Mumbai.
Mandira Bedi (L) grieves during the funeral of her husband and Bollywood film director and producer Raj Kaushal in Mumbai.
