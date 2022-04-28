Efforts are on to douse a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi which has been raging for over 15 hours. A major fire broke out on Tuesday (April 26) evening in the outer north area of the national capital. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials, however, said the rising temperature these days allows the formation of methane gas at the dumpyard site which is extremely flammable.