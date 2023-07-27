RIP Sinead O'Connor: 5 must know facts about Irish singer
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor had a significant impact on the music industry around the world and was known for her powerful writings, voice and emotive performances. Here are some facts about the Dublin-born songstress who left us on July 26.
RIP Sinead O'Connor: 5 must know facts about Irish singer. Credit: Facebook/@SineadOConnor
Singer Sinead O'Connor is known for her unique bald head look which she started maintaining in the late 1980s. She explained that her look was a rebellion against traditional notions of femininity and her identity as a woman. Credit: Facebook/@SineadOConnor
Her first album 'The Lion and the Cobra' was released in 1987. The song trended worldwide and also fetched her a Grammy nomination for best female rock vocal performance in 1989. Credit: Facebook/@SineadOConnor
Apart from singing, O'Connor also tried acting and appeared on screen for the first time in the Northern Irish TV film 'Hush-a-Bye Baby'. The movie centered around teenage girls during the period of turmoil known as 'The Troubles'. Credit: Facebook/@SineadOConnor
O'Connor changed her name multiple times throughout her life, including to Magda Davitt in 2017 and later to Shuhada' Davitt, after embracing Islam in 2018. Credit: Facebook/@SineadOConnor
O'Connor was married four times and had four children -- Jake, Roisin, Shane, and Yeshua. Credit: Facebook/@SineadOConnor
News in Pics | July 27, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates workers involved in the construction of the redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah leaves from Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
New Delhi: A woman official checks a weapon at the 8th International Police Expo. Credit: PTI Photo
Mumbai: Visitors at Marine Drive during monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Ghaziabad: Waterlogged locality near Delhi-Meerut Expressway after the Hindon river flooded the nearby areas, in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
