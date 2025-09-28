Menu
Toddler dies of burns after falling into vessel of boiled milk in Andhra Pradesh

The incident occurred on September 20 when the child, while chasing a cat, accidentally slipped into the vessel in the school kitchen.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 04:54 IST
Published 28 September 2025, 04:54 IST
