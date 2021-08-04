A week after taking over as Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai expanded his new Cabinet, by inducting 29 Ministers. The new Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan in Karnataka. In the cabinet expansion, Bommai has by and large retained the old faces, as 23 of them were Ministers in the previous BS Yediyurappa cabinet, while six are new.