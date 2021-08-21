Today's Horoscope - August 22, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - August 22, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. The nature and scope of your daily work increases. A good time to seek employment or begin a new project. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Emotions seem more manageable now. Family matters and home life better. Your significant-other still combative, though. Mixed trends affect your social picture now. a friend may cause you some concern | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | An overdue promotion or rise in salary indicated. Home situation still tricky, with hair-trigger tempers all round. Try not to be impatient with others tonight if they let you down. A junket possible. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. You may want to take another look at an investment you are about to make. | Lucky Colour: Ruby-red | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Emotional situations take a toll on you today.. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Time to catch up with friend you neglected. Your special one is ready to make a commitment. A sibling proves irksome. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. What you thought all along will be proved right. But this not the time to say, I-told-you-so! Go by your instincts, and don’t sign any contracts today. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A friend may leave you with a smaller bank account and less friendship. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems. Siblings bring luck. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home- life brings joy. Spend as much time as you need to iron out working issues and conditions | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Finances still look disorganised. But leisure activities, speculations and romance highlighted. Your business style is incredible today. Health needs care. A trip proves fruitful. | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Heavy rains wreak havoc in Delhi, normal life paralysed; See pics
Heavy rain again lashed several parts of Delhi. The city recorded 139 mm rainfall, the highest one-day rain for August in at least 13 years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange alert' for the national capital.
- 1 /13
Heavy rains wreak havoc in Delhi, normal life paralysed; See pics
- 2 /13
Heavy rain again lashed several parts of Delhi. The city recorded 139 mm rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange alert' for the national capital. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /13
Officials said the incessant rains brought the mercury down and provided relief to Delhiites. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /13
The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for Delhi, recorded 139 mm rainfall, while the Ridge Station registered 149.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /13
This is the highest one-day rain for the month of the August in at least 13 years, the officials said. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /13
A man removes water from his waterlogged house after rain at Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /13
The all-time highest rainfall was 184 mm on August 2, 1961, they added. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /13
Orange alert has been issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /13
A woman wades through a waterlogged street after rain at Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /13
A car stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after heavy rain, at Narsinghpur in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /13
Rains caused waterlogging in many parts of the city, including underneath Minto Bridge, Moolchand underpass and at the ITO. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /13
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after rain at Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /13
Due to the waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police closed several crucial underpasses and took to Twitter to inform commuters. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Top 10 countries with the most debt (2021)
Here is a list of the top ten countries with the most national debt:
(Source: World Population Review)
- 1 /11
In Pics | Top 10 countries with the most debt (2021)
- 2 /11
Japan - National Debt: ¥1,028 trillion ($9.087 trillion). Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
Greece - National Debt: €332.6 billion ($379 billion). Credit: Unsplash/Matthew Waring
- 4 /11
Portugal - National Debt: €232 billion ($264 billion). Credit: DH Photo
- 5 /11
Italy - National Debt: €2.17 trillion ($2.48 trillion). Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /11
Bhutan - National Debt: $2.33 billion (USD). Credit: Nataraj Budal
- 7 /11
Cyprus - National Debt: €18.95 billion ($21.64 billion). Credit: Unsplash/Miriam eh
- 8 /11
Belgium - National Debt: €399.5 billion ($456.18 billion). Credit: Unsplash/Jorge Fernandez
- 9 /11
United States of America - National Debt: $19.23 trillion (USD). Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 10 /11
Spain - National Debt: €1.09 trillion ($1.24 trillion). Credit: Unsplash/Henrique Ferreira
- 11 /11
Singapore - National Debt: $350 billion ($254 billion USD). Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: Terrifying scenes at Kabul airport
Six days after the Taliban fighters took control of Afghanistan, chaos and disorder deepened at Kabul's international airport, as thousands of Afghans continue to flee the country amid Taliban takeover. Here we take a look at some of the gut-wrenching visuals straight from ground zero.
- 1 /22
In Pics: Terrifying scenes at Kabul airport
- 2 /22
Six days after the Taliban fighters took control of Afghanistan, chaos and disorder deepened at Kabul's international airport, as thousands of Afghans continue to flee the country amid Taliban takeover. Here we take a look at some of the gut-wrenching visuals straight from ground zero. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /22
Evacuees from Afghanistan sit inside a military aircraft during an evacuation from Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /22
A US Marine assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) holds a baby during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /22
UK coalition forces, Turkish coalition forces, and US Marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /22
US Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /22
A child drinks water during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /22
A US Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) plays with children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /22
A US Marine assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit guide an evacuee during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /22
US Marines stand guard at an Evacuee Control Checkpoint at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 11 /22
A US Navy Corpsman with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, hands out water to children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /22
US service member carries a child at an Evacuee Control Checkpoint at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /22
Evacuees assemble before boarding a C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 14 /22
A US Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) provides water to a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 15 /22
A US soldier helps a woman to climb over a fence as crowds gather near the wall at Kabul airport, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 16 /22
A US Marine escorts evacuees to the Evacuate Control Center at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 17 /22
An evacuee holds up a peace sign after being manifested for a flight at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 18 /22
A Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, waits with a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 19 /22
A US Airman with the Joint Task Force-Crisis Response high fives a child after helping reunite their family at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 20 /22
An Airmen holds a baby during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 21 /22
A US Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) provides water to a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 22 /22
US service member carries a child at an Evacuee Control Checkpoint at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Traditional Onam 'sadhya' dishes you should try
From foods to festivals, there are many things one should never give a miss when you’re in Kerala. God's own country gives you plenty of occasion to have a lifetime experience. As the Keralites celebrate Thiruvonam today by bonding with their family and friends over an elaborate 'sadhya', we introduce you to some of their most popular Onam dishes that are laid out on a Banana leaf.
- 1 /10
In Pics | Traditional Onam sadhya dishes you should try
- 2 /10
Avial: A thick blend of coconut and vegetables, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves. Avial is considered an essential part of the 'sadhya', the Keralite vegetarian feast. Credit: Soham Shoney
- 3 /10
Pachadi: A mild and tempered curry with light sweet tones made with pumpkin, cowpeas and coconut. Credit: Surekha Hegde
- 4 /10
Olan: A traditional Kerala dish, it is served during Onam 'sadhya'. It tastes best with steamed rice and can also be served along with sambar and rice. Credit: Surekha Hegde
- 5 /10
Paruppu Payasam: This popular sweet dish of Kerala is made of cereals and jaggery as the primary items. It is a special dish that is generally prepared on festive occasions. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /10
Kichadi: A sour curry, ‘kichadi’ is made of curd, ash gourd or cucumber, coconut, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Credit: Surekha Hegde
- 7 /10
Pal Payasam: Onam 'sadhya' isn't complete without a pal payasam, a sweet dish made of milk, sugar and other traditional Indian savouries. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /10
Banana Chips: Banana chips are deep-fried and/or dried slices of bananas. They can either be fried in oil or dried with spices. They have a salty and/or spicy taste. Credit: Getty Images
- 9 /10
Pulisseri: This is a thick, sour yellow-coloured curry, made with sour curd and cucumber. Credit: Getty Images
- 10 /10
Shakara Upperi: This snack is very popular in Kerala and is made out of jaggery. Credit: Getty Images