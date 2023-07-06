Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 6, 2023
UPDATED : Jul 06 2023, 00:25 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Libra Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 6, 2023
- 2 /13
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20) | You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long-broken friendship. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21) | You may have to make some changes Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and can’t trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21) | Close partnerships and emotional relationships at home will be taking up a good deal of your time, Love works a miracle today and you start to see with clarity what needs to be done to make your life a better place to be. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22) | Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
LEO (Jul 23 -Aug 21) | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Lucky Colour: Sea- Green. Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23) | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You will find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23) | You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation. The stars stir up your sociable side today. You are in the mood for excitement and change, as you mix with creative friends and his colleagues. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 6. Credit : Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22) | Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number. Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
SAGITTARIUS (Nov23 - Dec 22) | You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky Colour: Copper.Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
CAPRICORN (Dec23 - Jan 20) | This is a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky Colour: Caramel. Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19) | You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Partnerships or collaborations do well. The waxing moon adds enchantment to your mood, and travel plans look exciting. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn’t do. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Actresses who've started their own production houses
UPDATED : Jul 05 2023, 19:44 IST
Kriti Sanon | Priyanka Chopra | Anushka Sharma | Entertainment News | Entertainment | India News | alia bhatt | Taapsee Pannu | Kangana Ranaut | bollywood |
Kriti Sanon has joined the likes of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Nayanthara, to name a few, and has taken another huge step in her career by becoming a producer. Here, we list some actresses who've started their own production houses.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Actresses who've started their own production houses
- 2 /9
'Adipurush' star Kriti Sanon is the latest celebrity to start her own production house. The actress took to social media to announce that she has launched her own production house, named Blue Butterfly Films. Sanon will soon begin work on her next big venture 'Do Patti', which will be bankrolled by her production house. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /9
Anushka Sharma founded her production company in October 2013 along with her brother Karnesh Sharma. Her production company, Clean Slate Filmz, has since produced films like 'NH10', 'Pari', 'Phillauri' and web series Paatal Lok'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /9
Priyanka Chopra founded her own production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, in 2015. With her company, Priyanka endorses budding filmmakers and small films, thereby providing platforms to new directors, actors, and writers. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /9
'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara also owns a production company, Rowdy Pictures, along with her beau Vignesh Shivan and it was incorporated officially in August 2018. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /9
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut too launched her own production house, Manikarnika Films, in May 2021. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /9
One of the most promising stars in showbiz, Alia Bhatt turned producer and started her own production house, Eternal Sunshine, in March 2021. Her first production venture was 'Darlings' in association with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Red Chillies Entertainment'. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /9
Deepika Padukone turned producer with Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which she co-produced with Fox Studios. Subsequently, Deepika co-produced Kabir Khan's '83' in 2021. The 37-year-old runs her production house, Ka Productions. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /9
Taapsee Pannu launched her own production house named Outsiders Films in July 2021. Her maiden production was the horror-thriller 'Blurrr', which released in December 2022. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 5, 2023: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 05 2023, 07:05 ISTWorld news | China | Canada | United States |
- 1 /4
Rescue workers evacuate stranded residents on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Wanzhou district of Chongqing, China July 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /4
Longshoremen with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) strike outside New Westminster Port in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada July 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /4
Local residents, including a woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty wrapped in caution tape, hold their own Fourth of July Parade in the Lanesville neighborhood of Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S., July 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /4
Local residents hold their own Fourth of July Parade in the Lanesville neighborhood of Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S., July 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Buck full supermoon from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 05 2023, 11:25 IST
World news | Full Moon | Moon |
This rare celestial event, buck full supermoon, was witnessed from Argentina to Britain last night. This supermoon in July is called buck full supermoon because of its closeness to Earth. According to NASA, this buck-full supermoon is expected to appear for roughly three days and where the moon will be seen as 5.8 per cent bigger and 12.8 per cent brighter than an ordinary full moon. Here are some pictures from the event.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Buck full supermoon from around the world. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
A full moon known as the 'Buck Moon' is seen behind street lights, in Ronda, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
The full moon known as the 'Buck Moon' rises over Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
A full moon known as the 'Buck Moon' is seen as it rises behind the Iguazu Falls, on the Argentine side of the Iguazu River in Puerto Iguazu, Argentina. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
A full moon known as the 'Buck Moon' rises over the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
A full moon known as the 'Buck Moon' rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
A full moon known as the 'Buck Moon' rises in Larnaca, Cyprus. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Foods one must try this monsoon season
- 1 /7
In Pics | Foods one must try this monsoon season.
- 2 /7
Soups are the best monsoon food for people who love to enjoy the cold weather with something hot and spicy. Classics like tomato soup, chicken noodle soup, or creamy mushroom soup are all great choices. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /7
It is natural to crave something fried and crispy during the rainy season. Pakoras are made by deep-frying batter-coated vegetables and are the perfect dish to enjoy during rainy evenings. Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /7
You can also enjoy a freshly baked pizza with your favorite toppings. The combination of melted cheese, savory sauce, and various toppings is hard to resist, making it a great comfort food. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /7
Roasted or boiled corn on the cob is a classic rainy day snack. Season it with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lime for added flavor. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /7
You can also enjoy a comforting plate of pasta with your favorite sauce, whether it's a rich tomato-based sauce, creamy Alfredo, or a hearty Bolognese. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /7
Warm beverages like hot chocolate, tea, or coffee can provide warmth and a cozy feeling while watching the rain. Add some spices like cinnamon or nutmeg for extra flavor. Credit: Getty Images