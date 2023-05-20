Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 21, 2023
UPDATED : May 20 2023, 22:54 IST
Aries | Don't be quick to blame another today. You played a role in the misunderstanding, so take responsibility. Take a stand and take control. The future will be a great deal better if you focus your time and energy on your specific needs. Colour: Mauve Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A time for investments or speculations. Much pleasure from children and leisure activities. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today, but take it in your stride and try to keep your temper under check all the time. Colour: Lilac Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Property investments should payoff. Be careful of trusting others with important information. Lucky number: 2 Colour: Chrome | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Colour: Indigo Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Colour: orange Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. Colour: Silver Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy . This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. Colour: Burgundy Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | you feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Colour: Brown Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Colour: Blue Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Colour: Yellow Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Colour: Pista-green Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Colour: Pink Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
News In Pics, May 20, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : May 20 2023, 08:00 IST
Leader of the leftist Syriza party, Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech during the party's campaign rally in Patras, southern Greece, on May 19, 2023, ahead of Greece's general elections. Credit: AFP Photo
Riders of the pack cycle during the thirteenth stage of the Giro d'Italia 2023 cycling race, which start was transfered from Borgofranco d'Ivrea to Le Chable due to bad weather conditions, and Crans-Montana, on May 19, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Pedestrians cross the street at the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on May 19, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Policemen stand guard as the motorcade of US President Joe Biden travels to the Itsukushima Shrine in Miyajima Island during a visit as part of the G7 Leaders' Summit, on May 19, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Some 1200 windsurfers take the start of the 21th edition of the Defi Wind in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Gruissan in southern France, on May 19, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A sneak peek into newly built Parliament building, to be inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28
UPDATED : May 19 2023, 14:14 IST
India News | Parliament | Narendra Modi | Lok Sabha | Rajya Sabha |
The new Parliament building is almost ready and will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. Here's a sneak peek into the triangular-shaped four-storey building with a built-up area of 64,500 square metres. If a joint sitting of both Houses is to be held, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.
A sneak peek into newly built Parliament building, to be inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on May 28 dedicate to the nation the newly-constructed Parliament building. Credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts
The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. Credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts
If a joint sitting of both Houses is to be held, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber. Credit: Twitter/@Jairam_Ramesh
The new building has been built in record time with quality construction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. Credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts
Officials said the present building was never designed to accommodate a bicameral legislature and the seating arrangements were cramped and cumbersome, with no desks beyond the second row. Credit: PIB
The present Parliament building was completed in 1927, and is now 96 years old. Credit: AFP Photo
The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020. Credit: PIB
The new building, constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. Credit: Reuters Photo
The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres. Credit: Reuters Photo
News In Pics, May 19, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : May 19 2023, 07:36 IST
Supporters of Greek opposition leader of Syriza party attend a pre-election speech in Athens on May 18, 2023, ahead of Greece's general elections on May 21. Credit: AFP Photo
Indigenous women take part in the 'Prayer for Rain' ceremony on the shore of the Chicabal Lagoon, formed on the crater of a former volcano and considered by Mayan people as a sacred place, in San Martin Sacatepequez, Guatemala, on May 18, 2023.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 18, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A photograph shows a destroyed house after a missile strike in Tsirkuny village, Kharkiv region on May 18, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
Displaced people prepare to spend the night in a dormitory set up on May 18, 2023 in the Classis museum of Ravenna, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region. Credit: AFP Photo
Arjun Ram Meghwal: Things to know about the new Law Minister
UPDATED : May 18 2023, 19:35 IST
Arjun Ram Meghwal | News | Law Ministry | India News | Indian Politics |
Bureaucrat-turned-politician Arjun Ram Meghwal assumed charge as the Minister of Law and Justice, succeeding Kiren Rijiju, who was removed from the high-profile ministry in a surprise development on May 18. Here we list some facts about the newly appointed law minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Arjun Ram Meghwal: Things to know about the new Law Minister
Arjun Ram Meghwal is a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Bikaner. Credit: PTI Photo
Arjun Ram Meghwal is known for cycling to the Parliament. There are several occasions where Meghwal was seen riding a bicycle to reach Lok Sabha. Credit: Twitter/@arjunrammeghwal
While serving as water resources minister, Meghwal stopped the flow of India's share of water to Pakistan after the Pulwama attack. Credit: PTI Photo
Meghwal is 69-year-old and is an retired IAS officer. Credit: PTI Photo
Meghwal has served as the District Collector of Churu, Rajasthan. Credit: Twitter/@arjunrammeghwal
Meghwal is only the third person to hold the Law and Justice portfolio as a Minister of State with Independent Charge. Credit: Twitter/@arjunrammeghwal