Today's Horoscope - January 26, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Sometimes you feel you are light-years ahead of your buddies/colleagues in terms of your insightful thinking. May be true as well. But try to fit in as well. Not all ideas are practical or feasible | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | An influential person is playing an important role in your life, but make sure that he/she does not have vested interests and is using you as a pawn in a power struggle | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Your artistic/creative self is evolving and you feel the need to express yourself today. Find a suitable platform for your creativity. Enrolling in an art school, music school or whatever is your forte is recommended | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Resist any idle chatter. Help if you can, but more than likely it will be sufficient just to listen. You may have been too agreeable to someone who just wanted to use you. Financial investments that deal with joint money can be extremely prosperous | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Today seems a good day to walk that extra mile for an older family member. Your boss has been very demanding of you lately. In fact you seem to be pulled in all directions. But today seems a good day to just chill and unwind with friends | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | At work you are given a new assignment, but lay down the ground rules before you take it up. Otherwise you will end up doing everything, and that will leave you feeling frustrated and angry. Define your boundaries and work within them. You tend to pamper your loved ones too much, pandering to them. Take a break! | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Today a confrontation with an authority female figure could escalate out of control and could end up as a screaming match So be wary today, and measure your words carefully before you speak. By the end of the day the matter or issue will find a resolution | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | You are hesitant and weighing the pros and cons of every move you make. Do be confident that you are going to succeed in whatever you plan. Try to go out of your way to make time for your loved one. Emotionally you are moody and withdrawn | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Your sense of humour pulls you through a sticky situation, and lightens the mood all round at work. You are prudent with your money, but this is a good day to indulge yourself in retail therapy | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Children may cause limitations. If you're already in a relationship, use this added energy passionately. You need to control your temper and deal with the situation rationally | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let down at some core level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
R-Day 2022: Famous places across nation lit up in tricolour
UPDATED : Jan 25 2022, 22:07 IST
From Rashtrapati Bhavan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Bombay Stock Exchange building among others were illuminated with colours of Indian flag to commemorate 73rd Republic Day.
Bombay Stock Exchange building, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of the Republic Day, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus building, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of the Republic Day, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Mantralaya building, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of the Republic Day, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Municipal Corporation building decorated with tricolour lights ahead of the Republic Day, in Solapur, Maharashtra. Credit: PTI Photo
Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, illuminated with lights ahead of the Republic Day, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian tourists gallery is illuminated with the national flag's colours ahead of the Republic Day at India Pakistan Wagah Border post about 35 km from Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
Government buildings illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Republic Day 2022: Rare pics from early years of the R-Day celebrations
UPDATED : Jan 25 2022, 15:49 IST
On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, let's take a trip down memory lane and scroll through some rare photographs from the early years of the R-Day celebrations.
The first Republic Day Parade outside 16th century Old Fort in New Delhi in 1950. Credit: Facebook/Rajeev Chandrasekhar
First president Dr Rajendra Prasad is seen saluting during the first Republic Day parade held on Rajpath in Delhi on January 26, 1950. Credit: @GujaratHistor
Ex-President Rajendra Prasad rides from Vijay Chowk with Chief Guest President Sukarno of Indonesia during the first Republic Day in 1950. Credit: Twitter/@U_pasana
Ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with Defense Minister Baldev Singh at first Republic day parade on January 26, 1950. Credit: Twitter/@INCinHistory
Ex-President Rajendra Prasad readies to take part in the first Republic Day parade on Rajpath in 1950. Credit: Twitter/@RajivKumar1
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on the first Republic Day in 1950. Credit: Twitter/@RBArchive
An aerial view of the Republic Day Parade taken from the top of India Gate in 1951. Credit: Twitter/@HeritageTimesIN
King Tribhuvan of Nepal was the Guest of Honour for the Republic Day in 1951. Credit: Twitter/@POI13
Ex-President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad driving in state towards the Saluting Base during Republic Day celebrations in 1952. Credit: Photo Division
Large number of people watching the Republic Day parade in 1952. Credit: Photo Division
A tableau depicting youth and progress during the Republic Day parade in 1952. Credit: Photo Division
Dr Rajendra Prasad with the Guest of Honor, Queen Elizabeth II for Republic Day celebrations in 1961. Credit: Indpaedia
Dr Rajendra Prasad with Queen Elizabeth II and HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh driving in-State after witnessing the Republic Day Parade in 1961. Credit: Twitter/@RBArchive
IPS Kiran Bedi leading the Delhi Police contingent in Republic Day Parade in 1975. Credit: Twitter/@IndiaHistorypic
In Pics| 10 Countries with the largest GDP in 2020
UPDATED : Jan 25 2022, 16:17 IST
Here we take a look at the top 10 countries with the largest gross domestic product (GDP) for the year 2020.
The United States tops the list with GDP of about $29,893.75 billion dollars, highest gross domestic product per capita worldwide in 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
China, one of the BRIC-states, ranked second with an estimated GDP of about 14,866.74 billion US dollars. Credit: Reuters Photo
Japan secured third spot with an estimated GDP of about $5045.1 billion dollars. Credit: AFP Photo
Fourth on the list was Germany, the country reported GDP of about $3843.34 billion dollars in 2020. Credit: Pexels/Ingo Joseph
UK stood fifth on the list with GDP of about $2,709.68 billion dollars. Credit: AFP Photo
India secured sixth position with an estimated GDP of about 2660.24 billion US dollars. Credit: Getty Images
Seventh on the list was France, the country reported GDP of about $2624.42 billion dollars. Credit: Pexels/Nicolas
Italy grabbed the eighth rank with an estimated GDP of approx. 1884.94 billion US dollars. Credit: Reuters Photo
Canada stood ninth on the list with an estimated GDP of about 1644.04 billion US dollars. Credit: Reuters Photo
In 2020, Korea ranked 10th with an estimated GDP of about 1638.26 billion US dollars. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, January 25: Best photos from around the world
Members of the media photograph women attending the trial of five former Guatemalan paramilitaries charged with the rape of 36 women from the indigenous Achi group from 1981 to 1985 during the Central American country's decades-long civil war, at the Supreme Court building in Guatemala City, Guatemala. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Cameroon's fans celebrate in Douala, western Cameroon, after Cameroon won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 round of 16 football match between Cameroon and Comoros. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
An army soldier rides a truck after the deposition of President Kabore in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Men cross the Arghandab river on their three-wheeler laden with shrubs on the outskirts of Kandahar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Homeless Egyptians rest next to a wall in Cairo, Egypt. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
A local resident walks in the Sultanahmet Square next to the Sultan Ahmet Mosque, known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Mantralaya building, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of the Republic Day, in Mumba. Credit: PTI Photo