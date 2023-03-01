Today's Horoscope - March 1, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Today make contact with important people who could help you in business. Be tactful in your dealings - a little prevarication keeps the other guessing and gives you time to negotiate. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus | You will have original ideas, worth implementing. You will finally manage to solve a long-postponed financial issue. Cash flow is good, and an unexpected cash bonus brightens up your week. Today is a good time for business. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 3
Gemini | You will have to work hard and take your friends’ support. Don’t believe everything you hear. Keep an open mind. Your attention span seems to be reducing, so stay more focused. Significant-other still is elusive. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 5
Cancer | Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Do not sign any contracts today. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 8
Leo | If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don’t overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can’t trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky. Lucky Number: 7
Libra | You confront an issue that is hidden or forgotten, from the past. Emotions are heightened today. Do not attach much importance to what you are being told. Avoid making any major decisions until tomorrow. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio | Your judgement has not been at its best, you have tried to make decisions that may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius | Find a quiet spot where you can work diligently and stay out of the way. Don’t overspend on luxury items. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn’t do. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 1
Aquarius | Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people’s affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Lucky Colour: Linen. Lucky Number: 8
Pisces | A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 6
The Best FIFA Awards 2022: The complete list of winners
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022, FIFA's flagship award ceremony felicitated the best players and achievements in world football in a star-studded event on February 27, 2023. The awards, in which national team coaches, captains, journalists and fans vote, recognises the best talents of the year. Here are all the award winners from the Best FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony in Paris.
The Best FIFA Awards 2022: Complete list of winners
The Best FIFA Men’s Player - World Cup winner Lionel Messi edged Kylian Mbappe to clinch FIFA's best men's player award. Credit: AP Photo
The Best FIFA Women’s Player - Spain's Alexia Putellas bagged this award for a second straight year. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper - Thanks to his heroic role in Argentina's World Cup win in Qatar, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez bagged the men's goalkeeper award at The Best FIFA Awards 2022, held in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
The Best Women’s Goalkeeper - England's number one player Mary Earps, who played a major role in Manchester United's recent emergence under Marc Skinner, bagged the Women’s Goalkeeper award. Credit: AFP Photo
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach - Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni was named 'The Best FIFA Men’s Coach' after leading his team to World Cup glory in Qatar. Credit: AFP Photo
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach - Sarina Wiegman continues to be the favourite as she bagged the award for the third time in the women's coach category. Credit: AFP Photo
The FIFA Puskas Award - Polish amputee player Marcin Oleksy took the Puskas Award for best goal, named after Hungary great Ferenc Puskas. Credit: Reuters Photo
2022 FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11 - England stars dominated the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Women's World 11. Credit: AFP Photo
2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 - With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Erling Haaland all made 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11. Credit: AFP Photo
FIFA Fan Award - Argentina fans were awarded the FIFA Fan Award in recognition of their support during the nation's World Cup campaign. Credit: Reuters Photo
FIFA Fair Play Award - Georgian footballer Luka Lochoshvili was awarded the FIFA Fair Play Award for acting decisively during an Australian Bundesliga match. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | Top Indian paddlers to watch out for at WTT Star Contender
India is hosting the 2023 WTT Star Contenders in Goa where world-famous players are participating. The Indian paddlers will make sure to give their best and make the most of the home advantage. From Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal to Sathiyan Gnansekaran, here we take a look at the ace Indian paddlers to watch out for!
WTT Star Contender: Top Indian paddlers to watch out for
Manika Batra: Everyone's favourite Manika Batra will leave no stone unturned to try and ensure that she puts up her best-ever performance at the competition. Credit: PTI Photo
Achanta Sharath Kamal: India's evergreen paddler who had a dream run at the Commonwealth Games last year in Birmingham will be competing in men's singles and men's doubles in the WTT Star Contender and is expected to bring laurels to India. Credit: Reuters Photo
Gnansekaran Sathiyan: All eyes will be on the 30-year-old paddler Gnansekaran Sathiyan who also had a memorable 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Credit: Twitter/@sathiyantt
Sreeja Akula: The budding name in the table tennis circuit, Sreeja Akula will compete in both women's singles and women's doubles. Credit: AP Photo
Payas Jain: Payas Jain, who has won many medals at the junior international level, is an player to watch out for at the WTT Star Contender in Goa. Credit: Instagram/@jainpayas
Today's Horoscope - February 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - February 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you’ll fare much better. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 3
Taurus | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs with losses and gains. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 6
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 8
Cancer | Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 4
Leo | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Lucky Colour: Sea- Green. Lucky Number: 7
Virgo | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You’ll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 1
Libra | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Moss-Green. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio | You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 3
Sagittarius | Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius | Mars is stirring up a lot of activity today. New people at work will help you to make a transition that increases income and status. Power-dressing will give that extra edge and confidence today. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 2
Pisces | Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself and avoid unsavoury debates. Home front remains calm. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 6
Carabao Cup 2023: Manchester United defeats Newcastle, ends 6 years trophy drought
Manchester United defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) 2022-23 final. Manchester United's goals came from Casemiro's header (33rd minute) and an own goal by Sven Botman (39th minute). It's Manchester United's first trophy victory in exactly six years. Manchester United last one a silverware in 2017, when the then Jose Mourinho-led side beat Ajax 2-0 to clinch the Europa League. They even won the Carabao Cup that year beating Southampton 3-2 in the final.
Carabao Cup 2023: Manchester United defeats Newcastle, ends 6-year trophy drought
Manchester United crushed Newcastle United's hopes of a claiming a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years with a clinical 2-0 victory in the League Cup final at Wembley in London. Credit: AFP Photo
A header by Casemiro followed by an own goal by Sven Botman late in the first half silenced the hordes of Newcastle fans who flocked to the capital full of optimism as Manchester United went on to lift the trophy for a sixth time with relative ease. Credit: AFP Photo
Much of the build-up was about Newcastle's first appearance in a major final since 1999 and an uptick in their fortunes instigated by Eddie Howe since a 2021 Saudi Arabia-led takeover. Credit: Reuters Photo
But Erik ten Hag's resurgent United side showed them how far they still need to go as they claimed the club's first trophy since winning the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017 -- their longest wait for silverware since 1983. Credit: AFP Photo
There was little between the sides in a scrappy first half but the English season's first silverware was effectively decided in the space of six minutes towards halftime. Credit: AFP Photo
Newcastle were stunned when Brazilian Casemiro met a superb Luke Shaw free kick in the 33rd minute to head past Loris Karius, the goal allowed to stand after a VAR check for offside. Credit: Reuters Photo
The celebrations that accompanied United's sixth League Cup triumph could be the first of many trophy parades on the evidence of Ten Hag's transformative first season. Credit: Reuters Photo
Manchester United's Casemiro, David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes celebrate with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup. Credit: Reuters Photo
Manchester United's Harry Maguire lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the Cup. Credit: Reuters Photo