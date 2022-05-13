Today's Horoscope - May 14, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 14, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 5
Taurus: you need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 3
Gemini: You can bring projects you've been on for awhile to some fruition. You may be called upon to show leadership for others. Keep an eye on your legal affairs and watch out for a new romance! | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 8.
Cancer: a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6
Leo: Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 4
Virgo: A friend needs your advice and support. However do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 7
Libra: You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio: a perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 3
Sagittarius: Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn:Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius: It is time to develop a new image of yourself and do away with the societal masks that have been imposed upon you. You need to avoid being too controlling in a relationship and trying to force issues which have to be negotiated | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 8
Pisces: Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 6
Aries: It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. The nature and scope of your daily work increases. A good time to seek employment or begin a new project. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 7.
Taurus: Emotions seem more manageable now. Family matters and home life better. Your significant other still combative, though. Mixed trends affect your social picture now. a friend may cause you some concern. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 4.
Gemini: An overdue promotion or rise in salary indicated. Home situation still tricky, with hair-trigger tempers all round. Try not to be impatient with others tonight if they let you down. A junket possible. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 2.
Leo: Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 5.
Virgo: You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 6.
Libra: You can't go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio: A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 9.
Sagittarius: Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 7.
Capricorn: You are ready for the new and unusual! Good day for public relations and sales. Stop and give yourself a break before you burn out. An unexpected guest or information will come your way. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 1.
Aquarius: New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 5.
Pisces: Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. After a hard day, a well-deserved rest recommended. If you want to get away, today is favourable. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 2.
News in Pics, May 13: Best photos from around world
UPDATED : May 13 2022, 05:58 IST
Bariti Leorto, a Samburu woman, works making traditional Samburu ornaments and jewelry out of beads next to a house in Kalama Conservancy, Samburu County, Kenya. Credit: AFP Photo
A group of black rhinos graze before sunset in Lewa Conservancy, Kenya. Credit: AFP Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves to Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka during their third round match at the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman pours drinking water in a pot offered by a temple in the vicinity on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. Credit: AFP Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending the 8th political bureau meeting of the Workers Party of Korea. Credit: AFP/KCNA via KNS
Palestinian artists paint a mural in honour of slain veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Gaza City. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, May 12: Best photos from around world
A child carries goods on his back in the rain on the main street of Muheto, a three-hour motorcycle ride from Masisi Centre in the mountains where armed groups regularly attack, on March 28, 2022, in North Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Credit: AFP Photo
Members of the rescue brigade rest after a work shift at the Saratoga Hotel days after a huge blast wrecked the building, in Havana. Credit: AFP Photo
Pedestrians walk past a display of lotus lanterns outside the Beomnyeonsa Temple, a Buddhist temple in Seoul. Credit: AFP Photo
An injured Ukrainian serviceman inside the Azovstal iron and steel works factory in eastern Mariupol, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. Credit: AFP Photo
Devotees pull a chariot as they take part in the festivities to mark the Rato Machindranath chariot festival in Lalitpur. Credit: AFP Photo
Colleagues and friends react as the corpse of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the offices of the news channel in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Credit: AFP Photo
Homeless people take rest under a bridge to get respite from the heat on a hot summer afternoon in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 12, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 12, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Behaving in a compulsive-obsessive way with your partner is a no-no. A career change imminent. Communication emphasised today. Don't get involved in secret affairs or underhanded involvements | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Resist a temptation to make hasty judgments. A weekend getaway could counteract a sudden feeling of restlessness. Push for career growth today. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Detractors are proved false. Your boss or higher authority will realise that you were right all along. You will attract new love interests. Someone you meet will change your life | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Today keep your ideals in mind when making major decisions. Secret affairs may cause complication | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on an emotional high and feel more vital. Unpredictable events will disrupt your routine. A day for reflection | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Confrontations, not always hostile occur. A time to negotiate contracts. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life | Lucky Colour: Topaz | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Your self-confidence is in top gear as romance blooms today. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs | Lucky Colour: Cerise | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life | Lucky Colour: Topaz | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities, or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay