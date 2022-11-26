Today's Horoscope - November 26, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - November 26, 2022
Aries | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable | Lucky Colour: Sky blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time, too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Travel will result in new romantic attractions. You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast | Lucky Colour: Navy Blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Being tactful can be carried to extremes. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! | Lucky Number: 7 | Lucky Colour: Tan | Credit: Pixabay
