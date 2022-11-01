Top 10 countries with most prisoners in the World 2022
Here we take a look at the top 10 countries with the largest number of prisoners as of October 2022, according to World Prison Brief (WPB). The WPB is a database that provides information about prison systems throughout the world.
Top 10 countries with most prisoners in the World 2022 Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 10 | Iran - 1,89,000 prisoners. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank 09 | Mexico - 2,29, 621 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 08 | Indonesia - 2,75, 518 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 07 | Thailand - 2,85, 572 prisoners. Credit: Pexels/RODNAE Productions
Rank 06 | Turkey - 3,14, 502 prisoners. Credit: Pexels/Donald Tong
Rank 05 | Russia - 4,68,237 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 04 | India - 5,54, 034 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 03 | Brazil - 8,35, 643 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 02 | United States - 16,75,400 prisoners. Credit: Pexels/RODNAE Productions
Rank 01 | China - 16,90,000 prisoners. Credit: Pexels/Ron Lach
