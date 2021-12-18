Top 10 trending food items of 2021: How many have you tried?
UPDATED : Dec 18 2021, 18:22 IST
trends | Google | Food | World news |
Here is a list of the top 10 most trending food searches around the world in 2021, according to Google's year-end report. Have any of your favourites made the cut?
Overnight Oats was the 10th most trending food search globally in 2021. Credit: Unsplash Photo
People seem to love oats as baked Oats have been ranked 9. Credit: Twitter/@marymedovich
Japan has dominated the world in terms of food searches in 2021 with Tonjiru bagging spot 8. Credit: Twitter/@eliasringtail
Another Japanese feature, Teriyaki Amberjack, came in seventh. Credit: Twitter/@EngHito
The world loves comfort food and that is evident with Potato Soup being the sixth most trending search in the list. Credit: Unsplash Photo
Shogayaki, again from Japan, where pork is marinated with ginger, featured on spot 5. Credit: Twitter/@JuanCarlosSC
Charcuterie Boards were the fourth most searched. Credit: Unsplash Photo
Feta pasta, the dish taking TikTok by storm placed third. Credit: Twitter/@irishrygirl
Indonesian delicacy Nasi Goreng bagged the second spot. Credit: Twitter/@Be_MyGyu
Birria Tacos have been the most trending food of 2021 globally. Credit: Twitter/@peculiaraddison
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 18, 2021
UPDATED : Dec 17 2021, 23:26 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 18, 2021
Aries | Be careful when using machinery or electrical equipment. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 7
Taurus | Don't reveal information that is personal or confidential. Be creative in your efforts. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations | Lucky Colour: Fuchsia | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Saturn hands you the gift of clear vision and you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A really good day for confrontations and tete-a-tete. You will finally find a common meeting ground for those you have been been at confrontational mode with | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. You have been going through a time of change , but a better perspective prevails | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Scandal-mongering goes on in a big way but don’t contribute to it. Repercussions can be big and you will end up as the scapegoat. Problems with large corporations or institutions are apparent | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You are fast and raring to go, but today you have to play by ear and take it as it comes. You confront an issue that is hidden, or forgotten, from the past | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You may learn to be more assertive in your relationship. You have been spending too much time putting your needs on the back burner. Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Flow of money is stable and will improve. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today | Lucky Colour: Chocolate | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Family life strained by arguments. Women and children cause you worry. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Talks with a boss are encouraged | Lucky Colour: Brick-red | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, Dec 17: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Dec 17 2021, 05:51 ISTMyanmar | Texas | Chile | US | World news | Covid-19 | Coronavirus |
Participants performing in a torch parade on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. Credit: Reuters File Photo
Supporters of Chilean presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, from the Apruebo Dignidad party, attend his closing campaing rally in Santiago. Credit: AFP Photo
Trust Women clinic in Oklahoma is inundated with women from Texas seeking abortion care. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of the People's Defence Force (PDF) hike at a training camp in an area controlled by ethnic Karen rebels, Karen State, Myanmar. Credit: Reuters Photo
Chloe Kim of Team United States takes a practice run before competing in the women's snowboard superpipe qualifier during day 2 of the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain. Credit: AFP Photo
Guarani Indigenous people protest for the vote on Bill 181/2016 in Sao Paulo. Credit: Reuters Photo
Residents receive free groceries at a food pantry run by a social service organization called La Colaborativa, amid coronavirus, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 17, 2021
UPDATED : Dec 16 2021, 23:32 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - December 17, 2021
Aries | Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner or intimate may insist on doing their thing today. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Problems or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior giving you misguiding information. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You are very family-oriented but feel that you are unable to give the time and attention your family deserves. Health-wise you feel down. You are advised to take relaxation breaks | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers | Lucky Colour: Mint-Green | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Your charm wins the support of others. A pilgrimage in the offing. A seminar proves a social setting for contacts. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. A trip with a romantic partner is likely | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying | Lucky Colour: Ginger | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Personal alterations will be in your best interest A new strategy will enhance your work. Your charm will attract members of the opposite sex today | Lucky Colour: Primrose | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Secret affairs may cause complications today. Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try to keep your emotions under control today | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Rewards for past good deeds will highlight your day. Follow through on something that you began a long time ago. You are very productive today | Lucky Colour: Burnt orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Countries with most and least number of female entrepreneurs
UPDATED : Dec 16 2021, 20:01 IST
women | India | innovation | entrepreneurship |
Female entrepreneurs are common in developing nations like Angola and in developed countries on the Arabian Peninsular, like Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait. In the Americas, Panama, Chile and the United States make this list, according to a study carried out in 43 countries and territories by the Global Entrepreneurship Research Association.
In Pics | Countries with most and least number of female entrepreneurs
Central African country of Angola reported 51.1% of women enganged in necessity-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Panama reported 29.1% of women enganged in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Saudi Arabia reported 17.7% of women enganged in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: AFP Photo
United States reported 13.6% of women enganged in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
South Korea reported 10.6% of women enganged in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
The Netherlands reported 9.6% of women enganged in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Egypt reported 5.4% of women enganged in necessity-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Germany reported 4.4% of women enganged in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
India reported 2.6% of women enganged in necessity-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Italy reported 0.9% of women enganged in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Credit: Pixabay Photo