Windows 11: Key new features you should know about Microsoft's new PC OS
UPDATED : Jun 25 2021, 11:39 IST
Microsoft showcased several new features and design changes coming in the new Windows 11. Some of the prominent include the all-new refurbished home page, support for Android apps, enhanced security, visually pleasing widgets to offer customised news feed on the home screen, and more.
Microsoft on Thursday (June 24) unveiled the new generation Windows 11 OS for PCs. Credit: Microsoft
Windows 11 comes with the new system opening sound, blue-ribbon wallpaper, start button, taskbar, fonts, and icon. Credit: Microsoft
Windows 11 is bringing Snap Layouts, Snap Groups, and Desktops to provide an efficient way to multitask things on the PC. Users can open and place multiple apps side-by-side to juggle between them based on priority with ease. Credit: Microsoft
Windows 11 offers customisation for users to have separate desktop divisions for personal (gaming/binge-watching movies or TV series) and work (or school for students). Credit: Microsoft
Microsoft Teams' Chat feature comes integrated with Windows 11. Going forward, PC users will be able to message, make voice or video calls and send multimedia content right from the PC to others with an iPhone or Android mobile. Credit: Microsoft
Support for Android apps: This is one major upgrade we see in Windows 11, as it allows third-party Android apps to work seamlessly on a Windows PC just like they do on a mobile device.
The new Microsoft Store has a discernible change in terms of interface compared to the one we see on Windows 10. Users can easily find all content – apps, games, shows, movies in a single place. Credit: Microsoft
Soon-to-be-released PCs with Windows 11 inside promise to offer an enhanced gaming experience. Microsoft says that the new OS has been designed to make full use of the latest hardware. Credit: Microsoft
Having learned hard lessons from Windows 8, Microsoft has made really good progress with Windows 11. The screen-shot shared by the company is really gorgeous and it says, there are customisation options for Widgets so users can place them in the right corner and add visual appeal to the Home page. Credit: Microsoft
The new Windows 11 is a Zero Trust-ready operating system and promises to protect data and access across devices. Credit: Microsoft
News in Pics, June 25: Best photos from around the world
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida. Credit: Reuters photo
This photograph taken on June 24, 2021 shows damaged buildings in the village of Hrusky, 60 km south of Brno, South Moravia, Czech Republic, after it was hit by a tornado. Credit: AFP Photo
This photo taken on June 11, 2021 shows people visiting the museum of the First National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party in Shanghai. Credit: AFP Photo
A worker installs a Bitcoin ATM for a presentation in San Salvador. Credit: Reuters photo
An Indigenous Brazilians looks on during a protest for land demarcation, outside Brazil's Supreme Federal Court in Brasilia. Credit: Reuters photo
Homeless migrants and their supporters draw hands on the floor after installing tents during an action organised by French association Utopia56 in front of the City Hall in Paris, on June 24, 2021, to highlight the plight of the homeless in central Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
A picture taken on April 1, 2021 shows a train of the Etihad Rail network, in al-Mirfa, in the United Arab Emirates. Credit: AFP Photo
Venezuelan troops march during a military parade in the framework of the Carabobo Battle Bicentennial celebrations at the Carabobo military camp in Valencia, Carabobo state. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 25, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - June 25, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: A terrific day for career interests. Apply for a job, ask for a raise, etc. Romance good. You are fast and raring to go, but today you have to play by ear and take it as it comes. Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 3
Taurus: Career matters highlighted. A time to be persuasive. Use charm and negotiate new deals with confidence. Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 5
Gemini: You get conflicting opinions and advice today. Avoid speculation. Changes at home possible. Even though things may go smoothly today, ego-related conflicts come up. Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 2
Cancer: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You may be forced to collect debts or favours owed to you or repay outstanding loans yourself. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story! Lucky Colour: Chocolate | Lucky Number: 6
Leo: A trip abroad on the cards. Don’t take your love/spouse for granted. A new job or promotion likely today. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. Lucky Colour: Navy-blue | Lucky Number: 9
Virgo: Today will be hectic. Domestic chores take up all your time. A good friend proves troublesome. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 7
Libra: Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try to keep your emotions under control today. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 3
Scorpio: Your significant other is dreamy and accommodating. A partnership may be beneficial. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today. Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius: A time when you can demonstrate your integrity and consolidate a close relationship with patience and maturity. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity. Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn: New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual. Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2
Aquarius: In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Lucky Olive- green | Lucky Number: 8
Pisces: Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 4
Strawberry Moon 2021: Amazing facts to know about the celestial event
UPDATED : Jun 24 2021, 18:30 IST
Stargazers across the globe cast their eyes skyward today to witness a rare celestial event, as the heavens aligned to bring a spectacular Strawberry Moon. Here we take a look at some amazing facts about this rare phenomenon.
Strawberry Moon 2021: Amazing facts to know about the celestial event
The celestial event is called Strawberry Moon as it marks the beginning of ripening of berries, blackberries or raspberries. Credit: Reuters Photo
Unlike other eclipse, this event is not something where the Moon does everything itself, though. The colour appears a bit different due to a little trick of our mind known as ‘The Moon Illusion’. Credit: Reuters Photo
Strawberry marks the beginning of the summer season and the places around equator experience the longest day of the year at this time. Credit: AFP Photo
It is also referred as mini-Moon as the Moon appears 14% smaller than its size. Credit: AFP Photo
Unlike the other supermoons, skygazers can witness this celestial event with naked eye. Credit: AFP Photo
Hardeep Singh Puri visits Central Vista Avenue, New Parliament; takes stock of progress
UPDATED : Jun 25 2021, 11:34 IST
Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid a visit to the Central Vista Avenue and New Parliament sites and took a stock of the undergoing construction work. Take a look at the pictures:
Hardeep Singh Puri visits Central Vista Avenue, New Parliament; takes stock of progress
Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid a quick visit to the muck-talked about Central Vista Avenue and New Parliament sites and took stock of the area. Credit: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri
Puri took to his Twitter account and shared some pictures from his visit. Credit: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri
A glimpse of redevelopment works of Central Vista Avenue. Credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts
After his visit, he said perseverance of the workers is giving shape to architectural heritage for future generations. Credit: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri
Puri also said progress is being made and the work is going on as per schedule. Credit: Twitter/@aHardeepSPuri
The trees stand tall as the landscape around them is being redeveloped & upgraded. Earlier, there were rumours that these have been cut down. Credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts