Gain the Practical, High-Impact Expertise of the SIHS MBA (HHM)—The Only Program Built for Healthcare's Toughest Management Reality

<p>In today’s fast-changing healthcare landscape, strong leadership is more than desirable—it is crucial. The success of hospitals and healthcare organizations, from patient care quality to operational efficiency and financial sustainability, depends on capable management. Leaders who can navigate complex healthcare systems, make strategic decisions, and drive innovative solutions are indispensable in shaping the future of the industry.</p><p>Recognizing this growing need for specialized leadership, the<strong> Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS), Pune</strong>—a constituent of the globally recognized Symbiosis International (Deemed University)—offers an unparalleled pathway: the<strong> <a href="https://dm.sihs.edu.in/mba-hospital-healthcare-management-2026/?utm_source=Deccan+Herald&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=DH_click&utm_id=PRArticle" rel="nofollow">Master of Business Administration- Hospital and Healthcare Management</a>.</strong> Renowned for its legacy of academic excellence and global vision, SIHS is shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders through its flagship program: This is a two-year, full-time residential programme designed for aspiring managers aiming to transform healthcare delivery in India & Abroad.</p><p>Admission to the programme requires the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2025), followed by the institute’s Group Exercise and Personal Interview (GE-PI) process. The SIHS MBA-HHM curriculum ensures comprehensive industry relevance, featuring dual specializations and advanced electives in areas such as Healthcare IT, Health Insurance, and Pharmaceutical Management. Students gain hands-on experience through the cutting-edge Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC), bridging theory with practical expertise.</p><p>This article serves as a guide highlighting the <strong>comprehensive curriculum</strong>, the <strong>benefits of a globally recognized degree</strong>, and the <strong>key admission deadlines</strong> to help chart a smooth path to enrolment.</p><h3><strong>Mastering the 360° View of Healthcare Leadership</strong> </h3><p>The two-year full-time MBA (HHM) programme at SIHS, Pune, is uniquely positioned to turn the students into this in-demand professional. Students won't just learn business theory; they will also master how to apply it to the complex, high-stakes world of healthcare.<strong> </strong></p><h3><strong>MBA in Hospital & Healthcare Management</strong></h3><p>Awarded <strong>Business School of the Year 2024</strong> at the Education Excellence Awards, SIHS offers a transformative MBA designed for those who want to make a real impact in healthcare. The program blends rigorous management education with deep insights into healthcare systems—preparing graduates to lead hospitals, health-tech startups, insurance companies, NGOs, and public health enterprises.</p><p>SIHS offers specialization in</p><h3><strong>Healthcare IT</strong></h3><p>Health IT is the collection, storage, analysis, and sharing of health information by physicians, nurses, health administrators, patients, insurance companies, government entities and others. EHRs, personal health records, e-prescriptions, and apps for health are all health IT tools.</p><h3><strong>Health Insurance</strong></h3><p>The growth in health Insurance industry in India is driven by number of factors like increased demand for healthcare, increasing awareness about <strong>health insurance </strong>, wide choice of health insurance products, the thrust to health insurance sector due to government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has provided further impetus to health insurance sector in the country.</p><h3><strong>Pharmaceutical Management</strong></h3><p>The program prepare the students for lucrative careers in Pharma Product Management, Training & Development, Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain & Operations Management, Corporate Communication etc.</p><h3><strong>What Makes SIHS Stand Out</strong></h3><p>● <strong>Industry-Integrated Learning:</strong> Students gain first-hand exposure through internships and projects with leading names like <strong>Apollo Hospitals, Cloudnine, Care Health Insurance, Abbott,</strong> and <strong>Jehangir Hospitals</strong>.</p><p>● <strong>World-Class Faculty & Mentorship:</strong> Under the visionary leadership of <strong>Dr. Sammita Jadhav</strong>, Director, SIHS fosters global competence, diversity, and innovation—true to the Symbiosis philosophy of <em>Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam</em> (“The world is one family”).</p><p>● <strong>Global Exposure:</strong> Through events such as the <strong>Global CXO Summit</strong> and <strong>HealthConfluence</strong>, students interact directly with top executives and global thought leaders.</p><p>● <strong>Innovation & Research Culture:</strong> From the <em>Healthcare Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cell</em> to co-authored research papers, SIHS encourages students to think beyond boundaries and build future-ready solutions.</p><p><strong>SIHS equips students with practical experience, specialized knowledge, and global credibility to lead the future of healthcare.</strong></p><h3><strong>Beyond a Degree – A Launchpad for Leadership</strong></h3><p>At SIHS, learning goes beyond the classroom. The proximity to <strong>Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Center (SUHRC)</strong> allows students to engage in real-time problem-solving and gain hands-on experience in hospital operations and management.</p><p>Whether students dream is to manage world-class hospitals, shape healthcare policy, or build a healthcare startup, the <strong>MBA in Hospital & Healthcare Management</strong> at SIHS gives its students the tools, network, and confidence to make it happen.</p><p>Step into a program where <strong>management meets medicine</strong>, <strong>innovation meets empathy</strong>, and <strong>learning meets leadership</strong>.</p><p>Your journey to shaping the future of healthcare begins here. </p><h3><strong>SNAP 2025 & SIHS Admission – Key Dates to Remember</strong></h3><p>Here’s a quick guide to help students to embark on this transformative journey:</p><p><strong>SNAP 2025 Registration Commences</strong> – August 1, 2025 (Friday)<br><strong>SIHS Registration Commences</strong> – August 1, 2025 (Friday)<br><strong>SNAP 2025 Registration and Payment Closes</strong> – November 20, 2025 (Thursday)<br><strong>SIHS Registration and Payment Closes</strong> – December 25, 2025 (Thursday)</p><p><strong>SNAP Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025:</strong></p><p>● <strong>SNAP Test 1</strong> – December 6, 2025 (Saturday)<br>● <strong>SNAP Test 2</strong> – December 14, 2025 (Sunday)<br>● <strong>SNAP Test 3</strong> – December 20, 2025 (Saturday)</p><p><strong>Announcement of SNAP Test Result</strong> – January 9, 2026 (Friday)<br><strong>Declaration of Shortlist for Group Exercise and Personal Interaction (GE-PI)</strong> – January 16, 2026 (Friday)<br><strong>Group Exercise and Personal Interaction (GE-PI) Process</strong> – February 12, 13 & 14, 2026 (Thursday, Friday & Saturday)<br> <strong>Announcement of First Merit List</strong> – February 23, 2026 (Monday)<br> <strong>Programme Commencement</strong> – June 9, 2026 (Tuesday)</p><p><strong>Note:</strong></p><p>● Timings of the SNAP test will be mentioned in the Admit Card available on <a href="https://www.snaptest.org/" rel="nofollow">www.snaptest.org</a>.<br></p><p>● Dates are subject to change. In case of unavoidable circumstances, the schedule or test structure may be revised.</p>