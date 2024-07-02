Affordable medical and dental science options outside India

The recent National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) exam irregularities and repercussions have thrown most students and their parents in a quandary. If you are one of those students who has cleared NEET but has not been accepted by a good medical school in India through a government seat, there are some options you could consider.
Countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan offer affordable MBBS programmes, which are recognised by the World Health Organization and the Medical Council of India. These countries have good relations with India.
MBBS and BDS in these countries are six-year courses that include an internship. The programme is entirely taught in English. The tuition fees and living expenses are lower than those of private medical colleges in India or many other countries. The six-year courses cost anywhere from Rs 20 to 35 lakh.
Medical colleges in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have excellent world-class infrastructure and highly experienced faculty and offer clinical practice to all students. These universities do not seek donation or capitation fees; entry requirements are fairly simple. There are direct flights from India to these countries. These are safe destinations to study and work in.
Recommended Universities for MBBS in Uzbekistan:
Bukhara State Medical Institute
Samarkand State Medical Institute
Andijan State Medical Institute
Tashkent Medical Academy
Tashkent State Dental Institute
Fergana State University
Universities for MBBS in Tajikistan:
Avicenna Tajik State Medical University
Tajik State Medical University
Recommended Universities for MBBS in Kazakhstan:
Kazakh National Medical University
Semey State Medical University
Karaganda Medical University
Astana Medical University
South Kazakhstan Medical Academy
West Kazakhstan Marat Ospanov State Medical University
Al-Farabi Kazak National University
Kokshetau State University
Kazakh Russian Medical University
Applications to all the universities mentioned above for September 2024 intake are open. Apply online on the University web portal. Upload scanned copies of the following documents:
Academic documentation for high school for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th
NEET score card
Copy of your passport
Passport size photo
Medical test report (each university will specify what tests you need to undergo on their website)
Birth certificate
Once you receive an offer letter from your university, you can apply for a student visa. Getting a visa to these countries is simple and quick.
Stunning landscapes, beautiful cities, and a rich history shaped by Soviet and Persian legacies make these countries interesting destinations for Indian students.
Coming back to India
Students graduating from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Ukraine who want to practice in India must clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).
The exams are conducted twice a year, in December and June. The exam conducted last December saw a dismal pass percentage of 22%, raising questions about the standard of education outside India. Here are some suggestions for those who want to come back to India for practice:
Understand the FMGE exam pattern and syllabus.
Prepare well in advance, ideally 3-6 months before the exam.
Focus on topics that are commonly asked in the exam.
Practise with sample questions and previous year’s papers. Take coaching if required.
Stay updated with the latest developments in the medical field.
Improve your English language skills, as the exam is conducted in English.
Familiarise yourself with the Indian medical curriculum and practices.
Network with Indian medical professionals and students for guidance and support.
(Questions? Email: dheducation@deccanherald.co.in)