Affordable medical and dental science options outside India

Countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan offer affordable MBBS programmes, which are recognised by the World Health Organization and the Medical Council of India.
Uma Aswani
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 23:41 IST
The recent National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) exam irregularities and repercussions have thrown most students and their parents in a quandary. If you are one of those students who has cleared NEET but has not been accepted by a good medical school in India through a government seat, there are some options you could consider.

Countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan offer affordable MBBS programmes, which are recognised by the World Health Organization and the Medical Council of India. These countries have good relations with India.

MBBS and BDS in these countries are six-year courses that include an internship. The programme is entirely taught in English. The tuition fees and living expenses are lower than those of private medical colleges in India or many other countries. The six-year courses cost anywhere from Rs 20 to 35 lakh.

Medical colleges in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have excellent world-class infrastructure and highly experienced faculty and offer clinical practice to all students. These universities do not seek donation or capitation fees; entry requirements are fairly simple. There are direct flights from India to these countries. These are safe destinations to study and work in.

Recommended Universities for MBBS in Uzbekistan:

Bukhara State Medical Institute

Samarkand State Medical Institute

Andijan State Medical Institute

Tashkent Medical Academy

Tashkent State Dental Institute

Fergana State University

Universities for MBBS in Tajikistan:

Avicenna Tajik State Medical University

Tajik State Medical University

Recommended Universities for MBBS in Kazakhstan:

Kazakh National Medical University

Semey State Medical University

Karaganda Medical University

Astana Medical University

South Kazakhstan Medical Academy

West Kazakhstan Marat Ospanov State Medical University

Al-Farabi Kazak National University

Kokshetau State University

Kazakh Russian Medical University

Applications to all the universities mentioned above for September 2024 intake are open. Apply online on the University web portal. Upload scanned copies of the following documents:

Academic documentation for high school for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th

NEET score card

Copy of your passport

Passport size photo

Medical test report (each university will specify what tests you need to undergo on their website)

Birth certificate

Once you receive an offer letter from your university, you can apply for a student visa. Getting a visa to these countries is simple and quick. 

Stunning landscapes, beautiful cities, and a rich history shaped by Soviet and Persian legacies make these countries interesting destinations for Indian students.

Coming back to India

Students graduating from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Ukraine who want to practice in India must clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

The exams are conducted twice a year, in December and June. The exam conducted last December saw a dismal pass percentage of 22%, raising questions about the standard of education outside India. Here are some suggestions for those who want to come back to India for practice:

Understand the FMGE exam pattern and syllabus.

Prepare well in advance, ideally 3-6 months before the exam.

Focus on topics that are commonly asked in the exam.

Practise with sample questions and previous year’s papers. Take coaching if required.

Stay updated with the latest developments in the medical field.

Improve your English language skills, as the exam is conducted in English.

Familiarise yourself with the Indian medical curriculum and practices.

Network with Indian medical professionals and students for guidance and support.

(Questions? Email: dheducation@deccanherald.co.in)

