How parental involvement in education transforms students

<p>Now that many internal and external factors continuously influence our children, drawing them away from education and affecting their morals, parents must adopt a more proactive approach to their children's education and upbringing than ever before. Improved academic performance and higher educational levels are achievable through active parental participation in educational activities.</p>.<p>Consequently, each household needs to establish effective mechanisms that facilitate meaningful engagement between parents and children in their educational pursuits. By developing a collaborative environment at home, we can better support our children's growth and development in these challenging times. Parents can support by:</p>.<p>Maintaining full awareness of their children's educational activities and showing consistent interest.</p>.<p>Remain optimistic about their children's educational needs and strive to meet them.</p>.<p>Understanding which subjects are easy or challenging for their children.</p>.Making students future-ready.<p>Giving equal attention to language subjects and core subjects such as science, mathematics and social studies.</p>.<p>Being familiar with how their children learn and comprehend class lessons.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Understanding the nature of their children's relationships with teachers and peers.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Staying informed about teachers' instructions and assigned homework.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Reviewing teachers' feedback and comments on homework and other activities.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Encouraging focused reading and writing both at school and at home.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Creating a positive environment for reading, writing, learning, and understanding at home while ensuring regular monitoring.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Demonstrating that parents are neither too strict nor overly lenient but are supportively involved in their children's studies to foster better progress.</p>.<p>Active parental participation in children's educational activities at home has been shown to develop a greater sense of seriousness and interest in learning. This engagement enhances children's discipline and increases their attentiveness. Moreover, positive parental involvement cultivates a stronger relationship between parents and teachers, converting it into a collaborative academic partnership. This bond, focused entirely on the well-being and progress of the children, fundamentally alters the nature of interactions between parents and teachers.</p>.<p>Active engagement between parents and teachers regarding children's academic performance encourages conversations that emphasize educational matters rather than complaints. This shift develops a constructive dialogue centred on the child's development, ultimately enhancing their educational experience.</p>.<p>While parental support is crucial, whether through assisting with academic activities or engaging in discussions with educators, maintaining a balanced approach is essential. Over-involvement or unnecessary interference can be counterproductive, potentially leading to stress for children and parents. </p>.<p>The school administration plays an essential role in supporting parental engagement in education. It is a common misconception that a school’s influence is restricted to its physical boundaries; however, true education transcends the walls of the school building; it extends into the homes where students reside with their families. </p>.<p>Therefore, the administration should not confine its perspective to the school premises but acknowledge that its impact reaches students' households across the city. Just as it prioritises the effective performance of its teachers within the school environment, it must also actively support and encourage parents' educational involvement in their homes.</p>.<p>The effectiveness of any school’s education and training system hinges on the commitment of both teachers and parents to the educational process. A hallmark of an effective system is that teachers, much like parents, approach education and training with love, compassion and a strong sense of responsibility and integrity.</p>.<p>The relationship among teachers, parents and students must remain interconnected, whether it pertains to student success or the school's overall performance. If parents enrol their children in school but subsequently shift the entire responsibility for education and development onto the teachers, the desired outcomes are unlikely to be realized.</p>.<p>Similarly, if the school administration concentrates solely on teacher performance without actively engaging parents in the educational process, the results will also fall short of expectations.</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>(The writer is the director of a research institute based in Raichur)</em></span></p>