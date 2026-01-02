Menu
Army recovers ammunition, IED from bag suspected to have been dropped by drone in J&K's Poonch

During inspection, Army personnel found a bag containing 70 rounds of ammunition and a yellow tiffin-box that is suspected to contain about two kilograms of IED, officials said.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 04:21 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 04:21 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirPoonch

