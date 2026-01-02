<p>Poonch/Jammu: The Army on Thursday recovered a consignment suspected to have been dropped by a drone along the India-Pakistan border in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>'s Poonch district, recovering 70 rounds of ammunition and a suspected improvised explosive device, officials said.</p><p>According to them, the consignment was dropped early in the morning in an area between Rangar Nallah and the Poonch River in the Chakkan da Bagh belt of Khari village.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir police initiates legal proceedings against 69 for not complying with ban on VPN.<p>During inspection, Army personnel found a bag containing 70 rounds of ammunition and a yellow tiffin-box that is suspected to contain about two kilograms of IED, officials said.</p><p>The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to the spot, and they later defused the IED through a controlled explosion, the officials said.</p><p>Joint teams of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Special Operations Group have launched a search operation in the area.</p>