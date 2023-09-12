Nature journalling, a powerful learning tool

The term ‘Nature’ carries varying definitions depending on the individual using it. When people engage with their loved ones, particularly young ones, or even venture alone, they focus on what lies directly before their eyes, often failing to look beyond their immediate surroundings. Generally, observing nature is associated with finding serenity in peaceful settings, where one can connect by witnessing and listening to the sounds of the natural world.
However, the scope of nature observation extends far beyond the surface level. Nature journaling has gained significant traction among nature enthusiasts and passionate artists in the West. Individuals can creatively express their passion for nature through detailed observations documented in nature journals. This has become a prominent subject of interest among adults and nature enthusiasts.
In contrast, while many nature lovers wholeheartedly create their own nature journals in India, this practice remains relatively unknown to public and school children. Nature journaling is a most potent method of articulating personal observations of the natural world. However, even for devoted nature enthusiasts, the habit of recording observations in journal entries is often overshadowed by reliance on photographic memories.
Within the realm of educating children about nature awareness and environmental education, nature journaling plays a pivotal role in comprehending the profound essence of nature. It can become a personal hobby and a tool for educating adults and students about their immediate surroundings.
Numerous opportunities exist for individuals to learn and explore the scientific principles of nature journaling, the process of documentation, and the creation of nature journals. Resources such as the nature journaling and field sketching course offered by Cornell Lab and online videos by John Muir Laws have proven valuable in enhancing one’s knowledge.
The benefits of crafting a personal nature journal include nurturing imagination, encouraging the observation of seemingly inconspicuous corners of nature, and enhancing knowledge.
When a child or an adult engages in the act of observing a plant, tree, insect, or bird’s nest, the initial response typically involves admiration expressed through common terms such as “amazing,” “beautiful,” “mesmerising,” and “wow” often followed by moving on. However, when individuals embark on their own nature journaling journey, this initial admiration transforms into meticulous documentation through words, sketches, or numeric entries.
What details can teach
Nature journaling pioneer John Muir Laws introduced the guiding framework of “I notice, I wonder, It reminds me of,” which has gained global traction among nature educators as an effective approach to nature journaling. The “I notice” prompt encourages keen observation of the surroundings, while “I wonder” prompts inquiry. The phrase “It also reminds me of” establishes connections between observations and past theories or memories.
Observing the surrounding and probing its significance invariably leads to cultivating creative imagination and critical thinking skills. Simple queries such as the colour variations of leaves, distinctions between species, feeding habits of insects, and sourcing of materials for bird nests prompt individuals to delve deeper into the intricacies of nature.
Schoolchildren engaged in nature walks might express reservations about sketching due to self-perceived inadequacy in artistic skills. However, nature journaling is not an art class but a means of documenting observations personally. Once educators build confidence among the children, the outcomes of their nature journals prove astonishing and remarkable.
Creative and critical thinking
An example of a nature walk and journaling session with government schoolchildren conducted by this author offers insights into how a familiar wooded area used as a walking route to school took on new dimensions when observed through nature journaling. This approach ignited their creativity, prompting a cascade of questions and sketches fueled by vivid imagination. Inherently creative and inquisitive, children yield many answers when prompted to think critically.
Nature journaling emerges as an art form that elevates individuals from nature enthusiasts to nature protectors, as each observation is meticulously documented. This practice carries scientific significance for future generations, aiding in preserving regional flora and fauna specifics.
Schools, particularly those with eco-clubs or nature-focused initiatives, are encouraged to incorporate Nature Journaling into their curriculum. This inclusion allows children to explore and understand nature while documenting their immediate surroundings independently. Nature journaling transcends being a mere hobby; it spreads nature awareness among kids and impels the safeguarding of the natural world.
(The author is an academician and travel writer)