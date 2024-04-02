Re-evaluate your choices before going for a new course

Dear sir
I need information regarding undergraduate courses for the chemistry stream and its career opportunities in India and abroad.
Sreedhar
Dear Sreedhar,
Decide whether you wish to be in pure science. In that case, you join any reputed institution, like IISERs or IISc, etc., for a Chemistry Honors course and then go on to higher studies. This will open doors for you to get into teaching, research, or product development/ quality control. If you are more interested in application areas, you may opt for a degree in Chemical Engineering and work in chemical industries. With globalisation and remote work, career opportunities are the same in India and abroad.
***
Dear sir,
I have finished my M.Com in finance specialisation with distinction. I have eight months of working experience. I am actively looking for a job but am not finding one. I want to be a Certified Internal Auditor. Is this the right option?
Santhosh
Dear Santhosh,
Before you take up any further studies, review why you are not getting a job despite having a post-graduate degree with distinction. Employers seek certain personality traits, presentation skills, and team spirit. Evaluate yourself by an expert in the field, and identify where to upgrade yourself. Then, identify your strengths and take up any course to achieve your long-term goals.
***
Dear sir,
I am a Class 12 commerce student interested in a degree in statistics. Please let me know which colleges near Mangalore offer this course. Can it be done with the NEP or any other side courses?
Kaushik Prabhu
Dear Prabhu,
NEP has been kept on hold in Karnataka, and the state government is contemplating coming out with a State Education Policy (SEP), which has not been finalised yet. So the earlier courses will continue. You can check with Mangalore University about their affiliated colleges offering statistics degree courses. Some established colleges are Bhandarkar in Udupi, Government First Grade College in Bettampady, SDM in Ujire, St. Aloysius, and Govinda Dasa College. Check whether the BA course would suit you better or the B.Sc. based on the syllabus—and also review courses other than Statistics before you make a final decision.
***
Dear sir,
My nephew is studying I PU (PCMC). He’s very passionate about cars, and we were wondering if there are any career options related to it. Please suggest.
Pavan
Dear Pavan,
The automobile sector will likely continue to grow over many years, and those with the right talent can find promising careers. If he is technically oriented, he may take up either automobile or mechanical engineering in a good college and specialise later. Suppose he is not very fond of math and physics but is a creative person; he can take up a degree course (Bachelor of Design) in basic design and specialise later or take a specific course in automobile/ transport design. Thirdly, if he is a people person, he can study for a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and get into product development, marketing or customer support in car organisations. For a person with the right aptitude, each of these three areas offers good employment.