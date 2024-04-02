Re-evaluate your choices before going for a new course

The automobile sector will likely continue to grow over many years, and those with the right talent can find promising careers. If he is technically oriented, he may take up either automobile or mechanical engineering in a good college and specialise later. Suppose he is not very fond of math and physics but is a creative person; he can take up a degree course (Bachelor of Design) in basic design and specialise later or take a specific course in automobile/ transport design. Thirdly, if he is a people person, he can study for a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and get into product development, marketing or customer support in car organisations. For a person with the right aptitude, each of these three areas offers good employment.