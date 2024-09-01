Skill India’s first certified naturalists ready to transform eco-tourism

Bengaluru: The first batch of Certified Naturalists graduated on Saturday at the Bannerghatta Nature Camp, completing a course offered by The Naturalist School in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
This 750-hour course, the first of its kind in India, aligns with the goals of the Skill India Mission, according to its founders.
Focusing on key areas like flora and fauna identification, eco-friendly practices, and guiding techniques, the participants gained hands-on experience through on-the-job training at the Bannerghatta Biological Park from May to August.
“These graduates are now well prepared to make significant contributions to eco-tourism, environmental education and conservation efforts,” said Priya Venkatesh, Founder-Director of The Naturalist School. “The programme included in-person sessions, fieldwork, online learning and practical training,” she added.
As a government-certified initiative under the Skill India programme, this vocational course addresses the growing demand for nature-based professionals to support the expanding eco-tourism industry and advocate for sustainable practices.
Graduates of this certificate course have acquired essential skills in biodiversity documentation, environmental education and eco-tourism.
Published 31 August 2024, 21:24 IST