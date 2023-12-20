Usefulness of 'boring' subjects

Science: It is the window to development; it ignites your curiosity and opens your eyes to the great wonders in the world around us. You develop an innovative mind and understand the laws of nature. It is the catalyst for change in society. Each part of science, viz. physics, chemistry and biology, helps us understand different facets ranging from measuring space and time to the interaction of materials to living organisms. Together, they constitute the essence of the world, and studying science is never a waste, regardless of your chosen career.