Usefulness of 'boring' subjects

Some students lose interest in particular subjects because they find them too "boring". While the respective teachers have to introspect and correct the course, children may lose interest in subjects they feel will not be helpful to them in the future, mainly when they have chosen a particular career.
Indian students have been doing exceptionally well in Western countries, where the education system is claimed to be much more flexible and student-friendly. The overall diversified pedagogy in India provides a solid foundation and inputs into all aspects of life.
With rapid changes, no one can predict which knowledge will be required at what stage. Pilots require a good knowledge of geography. Businessmen and business managers are required to know the history. Designers and Architects need to be good at mathematics. Doctors need to be good at languages and physics /electronics. Journalists need to be good at computers and civics.
Let’s understand the significance of each subject:
History: It helps us analyse the behaviour of human beings and thus anticipate how people are likely to react in diverse situations. We can learn from the past and the mistakes of others how to lead our lives. We can predict how society, the markets or lifestyles are likely to change so that we can adapt suitably.
Geography: It gives us a sense of direction and helps us get around by understanding the physical characteristics of nature and the world around us. We can appreciate diverse cultures and climates and explore the world, climate change, and ecology, which affect our lives.
Science: It is the window to development; it ignites your curiosity and opens your eyes to the great wonders in the world around us. You develop an innovative mind and understand the laws of nature. It is the catalyst for change in society. Each part of science, viz. physics, chemistry and biology, helps us understand different facets ranging from measuring space and time to the interaction of materials to living organisms. Together, they constitute the essence of the world, and studying science is never a waste, regardless of your chosen career.
Chemistry: Considered boring and irrelevant by many students, it is the study of life, as it deals with the properties of substances and life processes. We are made of chemicals. It teaches us about germs and bacteria, soaps, medicines, food, salt, tears, medicines, energy, climate change, fuels for cars and spacecraft, silicon chips and computer batteries.
Math: It is a subject that sharpens our logical and reasoning powers, builds analytical thinking, and gives us the ability to calculate prices, manage money, and understand the value of things. With a thorough understanding of Math, we can safeguard our interests and be secure throughout life. We can use it to estimate, project, manipulate data, solve intricate problems in life, compare and evaluate. Geometry gives us a better understanding of space and areas.
Languages
These are essential in helping us improve communication, understand others and be understood by others. They expand our horizon of knowledge and are our windows for the thinking process. They help us relate to different types of people all over the world.
As an international language, English is our window to the world, the most obvious being the Internet. In most parts of the world, we can manage if we communicate well in English.
Our link language, Hindi, binds the nation together and bridges many states.
The state language binds us to everyone in the state—the rural population, the poorest, simplest, illiterate or people not familiar with other languages. You can correspond with the government and feel locally connected.
Your mother tongue is the language your forefathers have spoken for generations. It brings down to you their culture, their ideology and their values. Even if the school does not teach your mother tongue, you should learn it independently.
Sanskrit takes us back to our roots and the beginning of civilisation. Indian culture and heritage were far more advanced than the rest of the world centuries ago. Sanskrit is the language that connects us to our past.
Parents, deeply involved in their profession ignore the child that says a subject is boring. Exploring the use of each subject for different careers can help the child who is bored with a subject to love it.
(The author is an education counsellor)
