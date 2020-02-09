62.59% final voter turnout in Delhi election, says EC

The final voter turnout in the Delhi polls was 62.59 per cent, senior officials said on Sunday.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly were held on Saturday.

"The final voter turnout was recorded at 62.59 per cent," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 67.47 per cent.

Singh said there is a shortfall of five per cent with respect to the previous assembly elections.

He further informed that the highest voting of 71.6 per cent was reported from the Ballimaran constituency, while the lowest turnout was in Delhi cantonment, which reported 45.4 per cent polling.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which sought to retain power on development plank, against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.