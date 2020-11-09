Balloons of lies disappeared: Shiv Sena says Bihar to see change of guard like US

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance will win the Bihar Assembly elections.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana claimed that ahead of the polls in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's rallies received a good response, unlike those of his political opponents.

"Balloons of lies were released in the air, but they disappeared in the air itself," it said without naming the JD(U)-BJP combine.

"Signs are clear that a change of guard will take place in Bihar as it happened in the US," the editorial said.