Bihar Assembly Election live updates: Final phase concludes, focus shifts on November 10 counting

Nearly 58 per cent of the total 2.35 crore electors exercised their franchise in the third and final round of polling in Bihar Saturday as voting concluded in the first major election in the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Several exit polls gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA while at least three of them predicted a clear majority for the 'Mahagathbandhan' which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face. Counting of votes for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls will be held on November 10. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Can't remain silent spectator to situations: EC Chandra on Bihar polls amid Covid-19 pandemic
Noting that the coronavirus pandemic presented a unique challenge for the poll panel in holding safe elections, Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Saturday said various facilities were extended to Covid-19 patients to cast their vote in the Bihar assembly polls, including postal ballot facility and extension of polling time.
Read more
Bihar has voted for change: Congress
With the exit polls for Bihar out, the Congress on Saturday said Bihar has voted for change.
Read more
Exit polls show Bihar polity on cusp of change
Bihar polity seems to be on the cusp of a change if the prediction of exit polls comes true on the counting day with basic issues of jobs and health care issues seem to have tilted the balance in the favour of RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.
Read more
Bihar polls: Nearly 46% turnout till 3 pm in 3rd phase
An estimated 46 per cent of the total 2.35 crore electors exercised their franchise till 3 pm in the 78 assembly seats of Bihar where polling is underway in the third and final phase of elections on Saturday.
Read more