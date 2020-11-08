Bihar Assembly Election live updates: Final phase concludes, focus shifts on November 10 counting

Nearly 58 per cent of the total 2.35 crore electors exercised their franchise in the third and final round of polling in Bihar Saturday as voting concluded in the first major election in the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Several exit polls gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA while at least three of them predicted a clear majority for the 'Mahagathbandhan' which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face. Counting of votes for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls will be held on November 10. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.