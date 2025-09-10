Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The paradox at the heart of GST reform

The paradox at the heart of GST reform

The best taxation builds bridges — not barriers — to aspiration and inclusion
V K Mathews
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 06:32 IST
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 06:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IndiaGSTIndian economyOpinionTaxation

Follow us on :

Follow Us