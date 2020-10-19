Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Full schedule

Over 7.29 crore people of Bihar are expected to cast votes between October 28 and November 7 next to elect 243 members of the state legislative assembly in the first direct polls of the country in the Covid-19 era. The polling will be conducted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The votes will be counted on November 10.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will lead the ruling coalition of the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming elections in Bihar. A ‘grand alliance’ of the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the left parties is set to pose a challenge to the ruling coalition.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be held in three phases. Here's the full schedule: