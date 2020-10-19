Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Full schedule

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Full schedule

The polling will be conducted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2020, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 11:21 ist

Over 7.29 crore people of Bihar are expected to cast votes between October 28 and November 7 next to elect 243 members of the state legislative assembly in the first direct polls of the country in the Covid-19 era. The polling will be conducted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The votes will be counted on November 10.  

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will lead the ruling coalition of the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming elections in Bihar. A ‘grand alliance’ of the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the left parties is set to pose a challenge to the ruling coalition.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be held in three phases. Here's the full schedule: 

 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Nitish Kumar
RJD
BJP
JD(U)
Chirag Paswan
Tejashwi Yadav
Congress
Election Commission of India

What's Brewing

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

 