Bihar Election 2020 Phase 3 polling live updates: Voting in 78 seats begins; 1,204 candidates in fray in the final round

Voting in 78 seats in the third and the final phase of Bihar election 2020 begins. At least 1,204 candidates in fray in the final round of Assembly polls. It is this phase of voting that may tilt the balance in favour of either of the two alliances – one led by Nitish Kumar and the other by his rival Tejashwi Yadav. Stay tuned for live updates.
The way people are connecting with 'Bihar first, Bihari first', I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear Nitish Kumar Ji will never become the CM, says LJP chiefChirag Paswan.
Like Valmiki Nagar, all the 78 poll-bound assembly segments spread across 19 districts fall in north Bihar, as areas falling north of the Ganges in the state are called in common parlance. Many of these fall in the Kosi-Seemanchal region where the contest between NDA and Grand Alliance will be held under the shadow of Owaisi factor given the fact that the AIMIM has fielded candidates in many of the Muslim-dominated seats here and the Hyderabad MP also carried out a hectic campaign.
Besides, polling will also take place for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat where a by-election has been necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato The JD(U)'s bid to retain the Parliamentry seat by fielding his son Sunil Kumar is facing the primary challenge from Congress candidate Pravesh Kumar Mishra, a journalist- turned-politician.
About 2.34 crore voters, spread across 78 assembly segments of the 243-strong Assembly, will decide the fates of 1204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet.
The third phase of polling is all the more significant as most of the constituencies are in Kosi (an NDA stronghold) and Seemanchal (a Mahagathbandhan fiefdom), with some districts in the latter zone having minorities up to 65 per cent of the population.
It is this phase of voting that may tilt the balance in favour of either of the two alliances – one led by Nitish Kumar and the other by his rival Tejashwi Yadav.
Good morning readers, with polling in 165 seats, out of 243 constituencies, over in the first two phases, all eyes are on the third and last phase of election for the remaining 78 seats that will be held today. Stay tuned for live updates.