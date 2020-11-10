Bihar Polls: How RJD's fortunes have changed from 2010 to 2020

In a hotly-contested Assembly election held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Bihar is learning who it has chosen to rule for the next five years. From national parties like the BJP and Congress, to state parties like the JD(U) and RJD, all are in the fray for the control of the state Assembly.

The election is particularly important for the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the party helmed by disgraced former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, as it is fielding Tejashwi Yadav as the state's youngest CM candidate as part of the Mahagathbandhan.

Here is how the party's fortunes have changed from the 2010 Assembly elections to this year:

In 2010, the Election Commission of India tabulated a grand total of 2,90,58,604 votes. Of this, state parties, comprising JD(U), LJP and RJD won 1,39,94,794 votes.

The RJD won 54,75,656 votes amounting to 18.84% of the total votes tabulated in the Assembly elections that year. The party won 22 seats of 168 that it contested in.

In 2015, the RJD won 69,95,509 of the total 3,81,20,124 votes tabulated by the ECI. In 2015, a new party, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, had joined the fray and it scored 9,76,940 votes. Ultimately, while the RJD saw a significant increase in the absolute number of votes won, its vote share remained flat at 18.35%. However, it won a significantly higher number of constituencies, with 80 victories out of 101 seats it contested.

In the 2020 Assembly election, the RJD has earned 40,00,000 votes of the one-crore plus counted. The party's vote share currently stands at 23%, a significant improvement over its past performances. It is likely that the party's boosted performance is due to Tejashwi Yadav's campaign, and the party's absolute number of votes won is also likely to overtake its 2015 numbers as a significant number of votes are yet to be counted.