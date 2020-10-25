'LJP to promote religious tourism if voted to power'

Bihar polls: LJP to promote religious tourism if voted to power, says Chirag Paswan

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Oct 25 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 22:29 ist
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan addresses a rally ahead of Bihar assembly polls, in Buxar district. Credit: PTI

Holding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for not developing religious tourism in his 15-year-rule in the state, LJP chief and MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday asserted that he will develop various places associated with sufi saints in the state to improve revenue collections.

LJP will implement its Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st vision document after coming to power which talks of promoting religious tourism in the state, he said in a series of tweets.

A grand temple dedicated to Goddess Sita will be built in Sitamarhi, the district in which she is believed to have been born in, he said.

Bihar would not have been facing the problem of revenue shortage had Kumar promoted religious tourism in Bihar, he said in a tweet.

Apart from Goddess Sita, Bihar is associated with several sufi saints and religious leaders like Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir and Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh and places associated them will be connected through a special circuit by the LJP, he said.

 

The promotion of religious tourism will help the state in increasing its revenue, he added.

Paswan, who stumped for his party candidates at Karagahar and Chenari in Rohtas district on Sunday, said the next government in the state will be a "Nitishmukt" (Nitish Kumar free) government as voting for it would mean pushing Bihar to backwardness.

Paswan, who has been professing his support to Prime Minsietr Narendra Modi and the BJP while opposing JD(U), said Kumar should be thankful to the saffron party for giving full page advertisement in newspapers in his favour.

"Kumar should also be honest tothe alliance (NDA), the way its ally BJP is," he added.

Chirag Paswan
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar
Lok Janshakti Party
Tourism

