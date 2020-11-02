BJP-JD(U) trouble engine not double engine: Lalu Prasad hits back at PM Modi

Hours after PM Modi’s ‘double engine’ comment, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been the face of Bihar politics for decades, hit back at the BJP-JD(U) government saying, “This is trouble engine, not double engine.”

Former CM of Bihar also attacked the ruling government over inaction in helping stranded migrant workers during the lockdown.

He tweeted on November 1 saying, “This is trouble engine not double engine. Where was this double engine when migrant workers were stranded during lockdown?”

यह ड़बल इंजन नहीं ट्रबल इंजन है। लॉकडाउन में फँसे मज़दूरों को वापस लाने के वक़्त ड़बल इंजन कहाँ था? — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 1, 2020

The RJD chief is currently in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi serving out a sentence for being convicted in the fodder scam.

During a rally in Bihar, on November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the battle is between double engine (NDA Government at the Centre as well as in Bihar) and double Yuvraj (Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi) and asked the voters to choose wisely.

“On the one hand, you have a double engine government (NDA Government at the Centre as well as in Bihar), and on the other hand, you have two Yuvraj – one who represents the Jungle Raj and the other who pleads the case of ‘bichauliye’ (power brokers). This battle of Bihar is now between the double engine (signifying prosperity) and the double Yuvraj (who represent anarchy, chaos & corruption).”

Without referring to him directly, PM Modi called Tejashwi Yadav ‘Jungle raj ka Yuvraj’ and said that Yadav had been deceiving the youth by making tall promises.