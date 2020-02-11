Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Result: AAP on track to retain power, leading in 53 seats, show early trends

The counting for Delhi assembly election is underway as we speak but the early trends indicate a lean towards the AAP with the party leading in 53 seats.

A look at the trends till 8:20 am show that the Arvind Kejriwal-led incumbent AAP is on track to retain power in the capital city, with Kejriwal poised to capture the Delhi throne for the third time in a row.

A distant second, the BJP is leading in 16 seats. The Congress has also opened its account in one seat.

Around a dozen exit polls have predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will return to power, winning over 50 seats in the 70-member assembly, riding on its performance and dashing the hopes of the BJP, which has been hoping to end its wilderness in power in the capital for the past 22 years despite a high-octane campaign based on nationalism and polarisation.

Some of the exit polls predicted a lesser number of seats for the AAP, but none predicted a victory for the BJP, which, according to all, would finish a distant second. Almost all the exit polls predicted that the Congress would continue to remain irrelevant in the political scene of the National Capital Territory.

The BJP leaders had, however, dismissed the exit polls predictions and claimed that the party, which leads the Union Government, was well in course to dislodge the AAP from power.

