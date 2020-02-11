Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Where NOTA got more votes than RJD

The three regional parties— RJD, JD(U) and LJP— from Bihar contested the Delhi Assembly elections amid much fanfare but came a cropper in the bipolar fight.

While the JD(U) polled 0.7% votes, the LJP fetched merely 0.3% votes.

Both the parties contested Delhi polls in alliance with the BJP after the saffron camp gave two and one seats to the JD(U) and the LJP respectively.

Equally pathetic was the performance of the RJD, which contested the Delhi elections in alliance with the Congress.

In Palam Assembly constituency from where Bhavna Gaur of the AAP emerged triumphant, the RJD candidate Nirmal Kumar got merely 51 votes. NOTA got 73 votes, 22 more than what the RJD got in Palam.

Worse performance by the RJD was witnessed in Uttam Nagar where its candidate Shakti Singh Bishnoi got only 18 votes.

AAP’s Naresh Baliyan won from here.

In Kirari Assembly constituency, the RJD candidate got just 63 votes.

The only saving grace for Lalu’s outfit was in Burari where it secured 739 votes, the only seat where the RJD managed to get votes in three digits.

The JD (U) nominee from Burari, Shailendra Kumar, got 5,900 votes while AAP’s Sanjeev Jha emerged triumphant with 16,499 votes.