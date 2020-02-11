Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Girish Soni wins from Madipur

AAP's Girish Soni wins against BJP's Kailash Sankla in Madipur with a margin of 22,719.
Soni won from the same constituency in 2014 Delhi Assembly Elections in 2014 with a margin of 29,387.
Madipur is located in West Delhi and is a reserved seat for SC.
