Homeworld

Pakistan to get 16 more J-10s fighter jets from China, total fleet to reach 36: Pentagon report

The delivery of J-10C combat jets is Beijing's only export of these fighter aircraft, the report says, noting that China also considers setting up bases in Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 16:33 IST
