<p>Mysuru: One person was killed and four injured after a helium gas cylinder blasted at the Jayamarthanda gate of Mysuru Palace around 8.45pm on Thursday evening.</p><p>Bengaluru based Lakshmi is said to be critical. Nanjangud based Manjula, Kolkatta based Shaahin Shabbir and Renebennur based Kotreshi are among the injured.</p><p>The incident is said to have occurred when a balloon vendor was filling balloons with the cylinder carried by him.</p><p>The injured are rushed to K R Hospital for treatment.</p>.Cylinder blast kills elderly woman in Bengaluru's KR Puram, four injured.<p>Due to Christmas holiday, flower show and cultural events hosted as part of winter fest a large number of people had gathered at Palace premises.</p><p>Large number of people had gathered at Dasara Exhibition premises which is close to that gate. The incident created panic moments among people.</p><p>Police rushed to the spot along with special teams including FSL team, anti sabotage check team and dog squad. </p><p>They are in the process of getting all the details about the incident and the people who are affected.</p>