Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Preeti Tomar wins from Tri Nagar

AAP's Preeti Tomar wins against BJP's Tilak Ram Gupta in Tri Nagar by a margin of 10,710 votes.
Her husband Jitender Singh Tomar won in the same constituency in the previous 2015 elections by a margin of 22,311 votes.
Tri Nagar is located in North Delhi district.
