Delhi Polls: AAP's Preeti Tomar wins from Tri Nagar

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Preeti Tomar wins from Tri Nagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 16:36pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 16:36pm ist
(Credit: ANI Photo)

AAP's Preeti Tomar wins against BJP's Tilak Ram Gupta in Tri Nagar by a margin of 10,710 votes.

Her husband Jitender Singh Tomar won in the same constituency in the previous 2015 elections by a margin of 22,311 votes.

Tri Nagar is located in North Delhi district.

Follow results from Tri Nagar constituency here 

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Delhi
AAP
BJP
Congress
Arvind Kejriwal
Amit Shah
Manish Sisodia
Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi
Comments (+)
 