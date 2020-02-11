Delhi Polls: AAP's Rajesh Rishi wins from Janakpuri

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Rajesh Rishi wins from Janakpuri

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 18:59pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 18:59pm ist

AAP's Rajesh Rishi wins against BJP's  Ashish Sood in Janakpuri by a margin of 14,917 votes.

Rajesh Rishi won the same constituency in Delhi Assembly Election in 2014 with a margin of 25,580. 

Janakpuri  constituency is located in Southwest Delhi.

